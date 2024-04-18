Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

San Francisco sues Oakland over new airport name that includes ‘San Francisco’

Apr 18, 2024, 1:34 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco on Thursday sued Oakland after officials there voted in favor of changing the name of the city’s airport to San Francisco Bay Oakland International Airport, saying the change will cause confusion and is already affecting its airport financially.

Last week, the Board of Commissioners for the Port of Oakland voted unanimously to move forward with the name-change and scheduled a second vote for final approval on May 9. The airport is currently called Oakland International Airport.

“We had hoped Oakland would come to its senses, but their refusal to collaborate on an acceptable alternative name leaves us no choice but to file a lawsuit to protect SFO’s trademark,” San Francisco City Attorney Chiu said in a statement.

San Francisco is asking the court to prevent Oakland airport from moving forward with its name-change and rule that the new name violates San Francisco International Airport’s trademark.

“The renaming plan appears intentionally designed to divert travelers who may be unfamiliar with Bay Area geography and lead them to believe OAK has a business relationship with SFO, which it does not,” Chiu said, adding that the renaming would be particularly confusing for international travelers who don’t speak or read English.

Oakland airport officials said they plan to implement the name-change and defend their right to do so in court.

“OAK’s proposed renaming does not infringe upon SFO’s mark,” the Port of Oakland said in a statement. “We will vigorously defend our right to claim our spot on the San Francisco Bay.”

National News

Associated Press

Police arrest protesters at Columbia University who had set up pro-Palestinian encampment

NEW YORK (AP) — New York police arrested protesters at Columbia University on Thursday who had set up a pro-Palestinian encampment on campus. Several students involved in the protest said they were also suspended from Columbia and Barnard College, including about the school’s targeting of pro-Palestinian protestersat a hearing on Wednesday. Protest organizers said Hirsi […]

37 minutes ago

Associated Press

New York man pleads guilty to sending threats to state attorney general and Trump civil case judge

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York man has pleaded guilty to sending death threats to the state attorney general and the Manhattan judge who presided over former President Donald Trump’s civil fraud case, prosecutors said Thursday. Tyler Vogel, 26, of Lancaster, admitted to one felony count of making a terroristic threat and one misdemeanor […]

53 minutes ago

Associated Press

Gunman shot himself and wasn’t killed by officer, chief says

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A gunman who wounded a police officer in the leg after a brief car chase shot himself to death, the Albany police chief said Thursday, and was not killed by the officer’s returning fire as police initially implied. Autopsy results showed that Amiel Layeni, 28, “died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Alleged homicide suspect fatally shot by police in San Francisco Bay Area

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A man linked to a homicide investigation in California’s capital was fatally shot Wednesday by police 80 miles (128 kilometers) away in Oakland after he allegedly emerged from a home with a firearm, authorities said Thursday. Sacramento police officers notified the Oakland Police Department that they were in Oakland investigating a […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Man charged in shooting of 5 men following fight over parking space at a Detroit bar

DETROIT (AP) — A 32-year-old Detroit man has been charged in a shooting that wounded five people in what police say was a dispute over a parking space outside a blues club. Damond Hunter faces five counts of assault with intent to murder, five counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, one […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Virginia law allows the state’s colleges and universities to directly pay athletes through NIL deals

Virginia’s governor signed a law Thursday that allows the state’s colleges and universities to directly pay athletes through name, image and likeness deals. The law signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin bypasses an NCAA rule that prevents schools from paying athletes under NIL guidelines. It takes effect on July 1. NIL rules, enacted in 2021, allow […]

3 hours ago

San Francisco sues Oakland over new airport name that includes ‘San Francisco’