Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

More human remains believed those of missing woman wash up on beach

Apr 18, 2024, 2:57 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SOUTH MILWAUKEE (AP) — More human remains, including a torso, that are believed to belong to a missing woman have washed up on a beach along Lake Michigan, authorities said Thursday.

The torso and an arm believed to belong to 19-year-old Sade Robinson were found Thursday morning along a remote stretch of tree-lined beach in South Milwaukee about a quarter of a mile (402 meters) from an apartment complex, the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said.

The remains were found by someone walking on the beach, the office said in a news release.

Maxwell Anderson, 33, of Milwaukee has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and arson in the case. A phone message seeking comment was left Thursday afternoon for one of his attorneys, Anthony Cotton.

Anderson, of Milwaukee, was arrested April 4, two days after a leg believed to belong to Robinson was found by a passer-by down a bluff at Warnimont Park along Lake Michigan in Cudahy. The leg had been severed just below the hip.

Robinson had been reported missing April 2 by a friend. An employee of the building where Robinson lived told police that Robinson was excited about a date she had planned for April 1, according to the complaint.

Surveillance video from a restaurant showed Robinson and Anderson sitting together at the bar on the evening of April 1. Her burned car was found the next morning.

Anderson is being held on a $5 million bond. A preliminary examination is scheduled for Monday.

Anderson’s father, Steven Anderson, released a statement Thursday that offered condolences to Robinson’s loved ones, saying, in part, that his family was “shocked and devastated by her senseless death.” The statement came out before the latest discovery of remains was made public.

National News

Associated Press

Maryland teen charged with planning school shooting after police review writings, internet searches

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — An 18-year-old Maryland high school student was charged with planning to commit a school shooting after investigators reviewed the teen’s writings and other material, including internet searches and messages, police said Thursday. The student was arrested Wednesday by the Montgomery County Police Department. The investigation began after a person contacted police […]

8 minutes ago

Associated Press

Suspect in fire outside of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders’ Vermont office to remain detained, judge says

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The man accused of starting a fire outside independent U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders’ Vermont office earlier this month will remain detained pending further legal proceedings, a federal judge ordered Thursday. Shant Michael Soghomonian was indicted by a grand jury on a charge of maliciously damaging or attempting to damage and destroy […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

San Francisco sues Oakland over new airport name that includes ‘San Francisco’

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco on Thursday sued Oakland after officials there voted in favor of changing the name of the city’s airport to San Francisco Bay Oakland International Airport, saying the change will cause confusion and is already affecting its airport financially. Last week, the Board of Commissioners for the Port of Oakland […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Police arrest protesters at Columbia University who had set up pro-Palestinian encampment

NEW YORK (AP) — New York police arrested protesters at Columbia University on Thursday who had set up a pro-Palestinian encampment on campus. Several students involved in the protest said they were also suspended from Columbia and Barnard College, including about the school’s targeting of pro-Palestinian protestersat a hearing on Wednesday. Protest organizers said Hirsi […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

New York man pleads guilty to sending threats to state attorney general and Trump civil case judge

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York man has pleaded guilty to sending death threats to the state attorney general and the Manhattan judge who presided over former President Donald Trump’s civil fraud case, prosecutors said Thursday. Tyler Vogel, 26, of Lancaster, admitted to one felony count of making a terroristic threat and one misdemeanor […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Gunman shot himself and wasn’t killed by officer, chief says

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A gunman who wounded a police officer in the leg after a brief car chase shot himself to death, the Albany police chief said Thursday, and was not killed by the officer’s returning fire as police initially implied. Autopsy results showed that Amiel Layeni, 28, “died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound […]

3 hours ago

More human remains believed those of missing woman wash up on beach