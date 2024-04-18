More human remains believed those of missing woman wash up on beach

SOUTH MILWAUKEE (AP) — More human remains, including a torso, that are believed to belong to a missing woman have washed up on a beach along Lake Michigan, authorities said Thursday.

The torso and an arm believed to belong to 19-year-old Sade Robinson were found Thursday morning along a remote stretch of tree-lined beach in South Milwaukee about a quarter of a mile (402 meters) from an apartment complex, the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said.

The remains were found by someone walking on the beach, the office said in a news release.

Maxwell Anderson, 33, of Milwaukee has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and arson in the case. A phone message seeking comment was left Thursday afternoon for one of his attorneys, Anthony Cotton.

Anderson, of Milwaukee, was arrested April 4, two days after a leg believed to belong to Robinson was found by a passer-by down a bluff at Warnimont Park along Lake Michigan in Cudahy. The leg had been severed just below the hip.

Robinson had been reported missing April 2 by a friend. An employee of the building where Robinson lived told police that Robinson was excited about a date she had planned for April 1, according to the complaint.

Surveillance video from a restaurant showed Robinson and Anderson sitting together at the bar on the evening of April 1. Her burned car was found the next morning.

Anderson is being held on a $5 million bond. A preliminary examination is scheduled for Monday.

Anderson’s father, Steven Anderson, released a statement Thursday that offered condolences to Robinson’s loved ones, saying, in part, that his family was “shocked and devastated by her senseless death.” The statement came out before the latest discovery of remains was made public.