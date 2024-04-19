Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

A man gets 19 years for a downtown St. Louis crash that cost a teen volleyball player her legs

Apr 19, 2024, 7:16 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis man has been sentenced to 19 years in prison for causing a downtown accident that resulted in the amputation of the legs of a teenage volleyball player from Tennessee.

Daniel Riley, 22, was convicted last month of second-degree assault, armed criminal action, fourth-degree assault and driving without a valid license. Judge Michael Noble on Thursday followed the jury’s recommendation in sentencing Riley to 19 years, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

“The verdict represents the judgment of the community,” Judge Michael Noble said Thursday. “The jury found that this was not an accident.”

The February 2023 crash set off a chain of events that led to the resignation of Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner.

Riley was a robbery suspect who was out on bond when he sped through an intersection and struck an occupied car, then a parked car and pinning 17-year-old Janae Edmondson between two vehicles.

Janae, of Smyrna, Tennessee, was in St. Louis with her family for a volleyball tournament. They had just left a restaurant after eating dinner following her game when the crash happened.

Her father, a U.S. Army veteran, used a bystander’s belt to apply a tourniquet to his daughter’s legs and is credited by doctors with saving her life. Janae also suffered internal injuries and a fractured pelvis and has undergone nearly 30 surgeries. She is suing the city of St. Louis and Riley.

On Thursday, Janae walked on prosthetics toward Noble. Her mother, Francine Edmondson, read a victim impact statement outlining the difficult days that followed the crash and Janae’s resilience in dealing with the mental and physical toll. She asked the judge to give Riley the maximum sentence, saying he had shown “no concern for humanity.”

“He must face the full extent of the consequences,” Francine Edmondson said.

Riley declined to speak at the hearing. His attorney, Dan Diemer, said an appeal is planned.

The crash led to efforts to remove Gardner from office. Gardner’s critics blamed her when it was learned that Riley had violated the terms of his bond dozens of times but remained free.

Gardner, a Democrat and St. Louis’ first Black prosecutor, initially fought the effort and said the attempt to oust her was politically and racially motivated by Republicans with whom she had long been at odds.

But she resigned three months later, citing legislative efforts that would allow Republican Gov. Mike Parson to appoint a special prosecutor to handle violent crimes, effectively removing the bulk of her responsibilities.

National News

Associated Press

A convicted rapist is charged with murder in the killing of a Connecticut visiting nurse

A convicted rapist was charged with murder and attempted sexual assault Friday in the killing of a visiting nurse at a Connecticut halfway house for sex offenders in October — a crime that spurred calls for better safety measures for home health care workers. Authorities added the charges against Michael Reese, 39, as he appeared […]

2 minutes ago

Associated Press

Catholic priest resigns from Michigan church following protests over his criticism of a gay author

BEAL CITY, Mich. (AP) — A Catholic priest has resigned as pastor of a church in a small central Michigan community, the result of weeks of controversy following his publicly expressed regret that a gay author had read a book to preschool children. Gay rights activists and others have held regular protests outside St. Joseph […]

13 minutes ago

Associated Press

Judge drops some charges against ex-Minnesota college student feared of plotting campus shooting

NORTHFIELD, Minn. (AP) — A judge has dismissed some of the most serious charges against a former Minnesota college student who police and prosecutors feared was plotting a campus shooting. Waylon Kurts, of Montpelier, Vermont, who was then a student at St. Olaf College in Northfield, was charged last April with conspiracy to commit second-degree […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

The Latest | Third and fourth alternates selected for Trump’s hush money trial

NEW YORK (AP) — Three more alternates in Donald Trump ‘s hush money case were picked by early afternoon on Friday as jury selection moved forward for a fourth and possibly final day. The proceedings followed an intense day Thursday that ultimately saw 12 jurors and one alternate sworn-in by late afternoon after two previously […]

6 hours ago

Associated Press

Full jury of 12 people and 6 alternates is seated in Trump’s hush money trial in New York

NEW YORK (AP) — A full jury of 12 people and six alternates was seated Friday in Donald Trump’s hush money case, drawing the first criminal trial of a former U.S. president a step closer to opening statements. Lawyers spent days quizzing dozens of New Yorkers to choose the panel that has vowed to put […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Unfair labor complaint filed against Notre Dame over athletes

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — An unfair labor complaint was filed Thursday against the University of Notre Dame for classifying college athletes as “student-athletes.” The complaint was filed with the National Labor Relations Board by a California-based group calling itself the College Basketball Players Association. It said Notre Dame is engaging in unfair labor practices […]

16 hours ago

A man gets 19 years for a downtown St. Louis crash that cost a teen volleyball player her legs