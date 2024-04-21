Man fatally stabbed in the neck by stranger at Muckleshoot Casino
Apr 21, 2024, 9:14 AM
(Image courtesy of KIRO 7 via Smarthouse Creative)
A man is dead after another man stabbed him in the neck at the Muckleshoot Casino in Auburn early Sunday morning.
According to the Auburn Police Department, at about 1:30 a.m., a man in his late 20s was at a gaming table when a second man approached him from behind and stabbed him in the neck.
Police are calling the attack random.
The man who was stabbed died at the scene.
The suspect, also a man in his late 20s, was booked into the King County Jail at about 8 a.m. on pending murder charges.