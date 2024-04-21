Close
CRIME BLOTTER

Man fatally stabbed in the neck by stranger at Muckleshoot Casino

Apr 21, 2024, 9:14 AM

Muckleshoot Casino. (Image courtesy of KIRO 7 via Smarthouse Creative)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


KIRO 7 Seattle

A man is dead after another man stabbed him in the neck at the Muckleshoot Casino in Auburn early Sunday morning.

According to the Auburn Police Department, at about 1:30 a.m., a man in his late 20s was at a gaming table when a second man approached him from behind and stabbed him in the neck.

Police are calling the attack random.

The man who was stabbed died at the scene.

The suspect, also a man in his late 20s, was booked into the King County Jail at about 8 a.m. on pending murder charges.

