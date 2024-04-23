A woman was shot and killed outside of an elementary school in the Tri-Cities on Monday, according to the Tri-City Herald.

The Tri-City Herald reported Tri-Cities police locked down William Wiley Elementary School in Richland, which was in the middle of dismissal.

Police are currently looking for the suspected shooter, but have the suspect’s house locked down. According to the Tri-City Herald, the house is in the South Highlands Boulevard area, down the street from the school.

Officers have been escorting students out of the school while parents wait at a blocked-off area nearby, police told the Tri-City Herald.

Parents were notified of the shooting via text from the Richland School District, according to NBC Tri-Cities.

The school has canceled all West Richland school activities and events. All practices have been moved indoors.

Locals are asked to avoid the area.

The Richland Washington Police Department said, via a Facebook post, it will send updates when available.

