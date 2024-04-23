Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

UNCATEGORIZED

Woman killed outside Richland elementary school, gunman on the loose

Apr 22, 2024, 5:28 PM | Updated: 5:30 pm

Police lights...

A woman was shot and killed near a Richland elementary school. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A woman was shot and killed outside of an elementary school in the Tri-Cities on Monday, according to the Tri-City Herald.

The Tri-City Herald reported Tri-Cities police locked down William Wiley Elementary School in Richland, which was in the middle of dismissal.

Police are currently looking for the suspected shooter, but have the suspect’s house locked down. According to the Tri-City Herald, the house is in the South Highlands Boulevard area, down the street from the school.

Officers have been escorting students out of the school while parents wait at a blocked-off area nearby, police told the Tri-City Herald.

Parents were notified of the shooting via text from the Richland School District, according to NBC Tri-Cities.

The school has canceled all West Richland school activities and events. All practices have been moved indoors.

Locals are asked to avoid the area.

The Richland Washington Police Department said, via a Facebook post, it will send updates when available.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email her here.

Uncategorized

kent trooper shot...

Kate Stone

Man faces multiple charges after WSP trooper shooting in Kent

A man accused of shooting a Washington State Patrol trooper multiple times in Kent last Friday has been charged.

2 months ago

Oregon Emergency Landing - (Elizabeth Le via AP)...

KIRO 7 News Staff

‘Everyone was eerily calm,’ recalls passenger aboard ill-fated Alaska Airlines flight

Terror in the skies: A Vancouver, Washington, woman shares the harrowing moments after an airplane blowout over Portland.

3 months ago

Photo: SPD vehicle...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Two men shot at bus stop in North Seattle near Northgate

Two men were shot at a bus stop along Aurora Avenue Wednesday, according to the Seattle Police Department.

6 months ago

Manuel Ellis arrest, Tacoma police officers...

Associated Press

Prosecutors focus on video evidence in trial of Washington officers charged in Manny Ellis’ death

A cellphone video of the 2020 fatal arrest of Manny Ellis shows the Black man on the ground with his hands in the air in surrender

7 months ago

...

No Author

EXPIRED: Win tickets to see Stokley at EQC!

KIRO Newsradio is giving you a chance to win two tickets to see Stokley at the Emerald Queen Casino on Saturday, November 11, 2023!

7 months ago

(File photo)...

L.B. Gilbert

NLRB files complaint against Amazon for unlawful confidentiality agreement

A new complaint from the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB ) is accusing Amazon of requiring some corporate employees to sign an unlawful confidentiality agreement. The complaint states Amazon had required a former employee from its drone project, Amazon Prime Air, to sign an agreement that forbade discussion of information regarding Amazon, whether or not […]

7 months ago

Woman killed outside Richland elementary school, gunman on the loose