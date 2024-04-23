Close
Chicago woman convicted of killing, dismembering landlord, hiding some remains in freezer

Apr 23, 2024, 7:57 AM | Updated: 8:06 am

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago woman has been convicted of killing and dismembering her landlord and putting some of the victim’s remains inside a freezer in the boarding house where she lived.

A Cook County jury convicted Sandra Kolalou, 37, late Monday of all the charges she faced, including first-degree murder, dismembering a body, concealing a homicidal death, and aggravated identity theft, news outlets reported. Her sentencing is scheduled for June 20.

Prosecutors said Frances Walker, 69, had served Kolalou with an eviction notice from a boarding house she owned before Kolalou killed and dismembered her in October 2022.

Kolalou, whose attorneys plan to appeal the verdict, was arrested and charged after Walker’s severed head, arms and legs were discovered inside a kitchen freezer at the home on Chicago’s northwest side.

She was arrested after police said she pulled a knife on a tow truck driver who drove her to a beach on Chicago’s lakefront. Prosecutors said Kolalou dumped a heavy bag into a garbage can there and then pulled a knife on the driver after he refused to take her to another location.

Members of Walker’s family told reporters Monday that the verdict provides them with some closure.

“I believe justice was done, and I’m glad society will be a little bit safer without this person out there,” said Walker’s younger brother, Arnold Walker.

Associated Press

Chicago woman convicted of killing, dismembering landlord, hiding some remains in freezer