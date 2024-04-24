Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Louisiana dolphin shot dead; found along Cameron Parish coast

Apr 24, 2024, 2:48 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CAMERON, La. (AP) — Up to $20,000 is being offered for information leading to a criminal conviction or civil penalty involving a dolphin that was found shot to death in southwest Louisiana.

Federal wildlife officials, in a news release Monday, said a juvenile bottlenose dolphin was found shot to death March 13 along the coast of Cameron Parish. It was found on West Mae’s Beach, and the stranding was reported to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which said a necropsy showed multiple bullets lodged in the dolphin’s brain, spinal cord and heart.

Harming or killing wild dolphins is prohibited under the Marine Mammal Protection Act, according to NOAA. Violations can be prosecuted civilly or criminally and are punishable by up to $100,000 in fines and up to a year in jail.

NOAA’s Office of Law Enforcement is investigating the killing. Anyone with information should call the NOAA Enforcement Hotline at 800-853-1964. Tips can be left anonymously, but to be eligible for the reward, the caller must include a name and contact information.

National News

Associated Press

Connecticut Senate passes wide-ranging bill to regulate AI. But its fate remains uncertain

HARTFORD (AP) — The Connecticut Senate pressed ahead Wednesday with one of the first major legislative proposals in the U.S. to reign in bias in artificial intelligence decision-making and protect people from harm, including manufactured videos or deepfakes. The vote was held despite concerns the bill might stifle innovation, become a burden for small businesses […]

12 minutes ago

Associated Press

Judge orders anonymous jury for trial of self-exiled Chinese businessman, citing his past acts

NEW YORK (AP) — A self-exiled Chinese businessman is set to face an anonymous jury at his trial next month on fraud charges after a judge on Wednesday cited his past willingness to tamper with judicial proceedings as reason for concern. Guo Wengui goes to trial May 22 in Manhattan federal court, where jurors will […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

New California rule aims to limit health care cost increases to 3% annually

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Doctors, hospitals and health insurance companies in California will be limited to annual price increases of 3% starting in 2029 under a new rule state regulators approved Wednesday in the latest attempt to corral the ever-increasing costs of medical care in the United States. The money Californians spent on health care […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Arizona grand jury indicts 11 Republicans who falsely declared Trump won the state in 2020

PHOENIX (AP) — Eleven Republicans who submitted a document to Congress falsely declaring that Donald Trump beat Joe Biden in Arizona in the 2020 presidential election were charged Wednesday with conspiracy, fraud and forgery, marking the fourth state to bring charges against “fake electors.” The eleven people who had been nominated to be Arizona’s Republican […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Judge declines to dismiss lawsuits filed against rapper Travis Scott over deadly Astroworld concert

HOUSTON (AP) — A judge has declined to dismiss hundreds of lawsuits filed against rap star Travis Scott over his role in the deadly 2021 Astroworld festival in which 10 people were killed in a crowd surge. State District Judge Kristen Hawkins issued a one-page order denying Scott’s request that he and his touring and […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Oklahoma prosecutors charge fifth member of anti-government group in Kansas women’s killings

GUYMON, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma prosecutors charged a fifth member of an anti-government group on Wednesday with killing and kidnapping two Kansas women. Paul Jeremiah Grice, 31, was charged in Texas County with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of kidnapping and conspiracy to commit murder. Grice told an Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation […]

4 hours ago

Louisiana dolphin shot dead; found along Cameron Parish coast