Multiple I-5 accidents near Federal Way, Kent clog up highway

All lanes heading north on Interstate 5 (I-5) in Federal Way near S. 320th Street were blocked off after a semi-truck suffered a rollover collision before emergency crews arrived. The lanes have since reopened, as of this reporting.

UPDATE: The collision on NB I-5 just north of S 320th St in Federal Way is now blocking the right lane, left general purpose lane and the HOV lane. The two center lanes have reopened. Continue to expect delays in the area. Slow down when driving through the collision area. https://t.co/ZPSD1X0rWq pic.twitter.com/3V6Yz6tLNq — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) April 25, 2024

No injuries have been reported.

“You can bail and take I-99 northbound,” KIRO traffic reporter Micki Gamez said. “That’s going to be your fastest route until this crash clears.”

WSDOT reported there is a near-five-mile back-up, asking drivers to plan ahead and seek alternate routes if possible.

More I-5 accidents near Kent, Federal Way

On I-5 heading south — just south of State Route 516 in Kent — another collision occurred, blocking the right lane. A turned-over car can be seen on WSDOT’s traffic cameras as crews attempt to remove the vehicle from the scene and open up the highway lanes.

A third accident on I-5 northbound — just north of State Route 518 near milepost 145 in Federal Way — happened that blocked three right lanes before medical aid and state patrol arrived on the scene. The lanes have since reopened, but delays are still expected.

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.