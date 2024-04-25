Close
CHOKEPOINTS

Multiple I-5 accidents near Federal Way, Kent clog up highway

Apr 25, 2024, 1:25 PM | Updated: 1:59 pm

I-5 accidents federal way...

(Screenshot courtesy of WSDOT)

(Screenshot courtesy of WSDOT)

BY FRANK SUMRALL


All lanes heading north on Interstate 5 (I-5) in Federal Way near S. 320th Street were blocked off after a semi-truck suffered a rollover collision before emergency crews arrived. The lanes have since reopened, as of this reporting.

No injuries have been reported.

“You can bail and take I-99 northbound,” KIRO traffic reporter Micki Gamez said. “That’s going to be your fastest route until this crash clears.”

WSDOT reported there is a near-five-mile back-up, asking drivers to plan ahead and seek alternate routes if possible.

More I-5 accidents near Kent, Federal Way

On I-5 heading south — just south of State Route 516 in Kent — another collision occurred, blocking the right lane. A turned-over car can be seen on WSDOT’s traffic cameras as crews attempt to remove the vehicle from the scene and open up the highway lanes.

A third accident on I-5 northbound — just north of State Route 518 near milepost 145 in Federal Way — happened that blocked three right lanes before medical aid and state patrol arrived on the scene. The lanes have since reopened, but delays are still expected.

