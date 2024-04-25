Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Man admits to being gunman who carjacked woman in case involving drugs and money, affidavit says

Apr 25, 2024, 3:16 PM | Updated: 6:18 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A man questioned about his role earlier this month in the fatal carjacking of a woman in central Florida told investigators that he was paid to kidnap her and deliver her to someone, according to court documents filed Thursday.

Jordanish Torres-Garcia told investigators that he was the masked man in a hoodie seen in a video jumping out of a vehicle at a traffic light in suburban Orlando and pointing a semi-automatic rifle at Katherine Altagracia Guerrero De Aguasvivas, who was stopped in front of his vehicle at the stoplight, according to an affidavit filed Thursday by an FBI agent in federal court in Orlando.

Garcia said the weapon was unloaded and had been given to him a half hour before the carjacking two weeks ago. Garcia jumped into the South Florida woman’s vehicle, which made a U-turn and drove away. Garcia told investigators he was paid $1,500 to deliver her to an individual who wasn’t identified in the affidavit.

Hours after the carjacking, the 31-year-old woman’s body was found inside her burned-out vehicle in another Orlando-area county. She had been shot multiple times, according to the affidavit.

The last person she spoke with by a video call before her murder was Giovany Joel Crespo Hernandez, to whom authorities believe she was delivering money, Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said at a news conference on Tuesday.

“This case is about drugs and money,” Lemma said.

Hernandez has been taken into custody on unrelated drug charges.

Garcia was questioned last week following his arrest on a federal warrant for violation of probation from a weapons charge in Puerto Rico. He was being held Thursday in the Seminole County Jail in Florida, with the FBI agent’s affidavit supporting a charge of carjacking resulting in death.

Court documents show his public defender asked to be removed from the case because of a conflict of interest. His new court-appointed attorney, Roger Weeden, said in an email late Thursday that, without an indictment yet, there were no charges with which to plea.

“Going forward, the initial plea after indictment is always ‘not guilty,’ which freezes the case, allows for discovery, defense investigation and pre-resolution negotiations,” Weeden said.

The driver of the car Garcia jumped out of, Kevin Ocasio Justiniano, was taken into custody earlier this week in Puerto Rico on unrelated drug- trafficking and weapons charges, authorities said.

___

This story has been corrected to show the FBI agent’s affidavit supports charging Garcia with carjacking resulting in death, instead of Garcia being held on a charge of carjacking resulting in death.

National News

Photo: The seal of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is seen before an FCC meeting to vot...

David Hamilton, The Associated Press

Net neutrality restored as FCC votes to regulate internet providers

The FCC on Thursday voted to restore "net neutrality" rules that prevent broadband internet providers from favoring some sites over others.

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Alabama lawmakers advance bill that could lead to prosecution of librarians

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers on Thursday advanced legislation that could see librarians prosecuted under the state’s obscenity law for providing “harmful” materials to minors, the latest in a wave of bills in Republican-led states targeting library content and decisions. The Alabama House of Representatives voted 72-28 for the bill that now moves to […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Ukraine pulls US-provided Abrams tanks from the front lines over Russian drone threats

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukraine has sidelined U.S.-provided Abrams M1A1 battle tanks for now in its fight against Russia, in part because Russian drone warfare has made it too difficult for them to operate without detection or coming under attack, two U.S. military officials told The Associated Press. The U.S. agreed to send 31 Abrams to […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

17 states challenge federal rules entitling workers to accommodations for abortion

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Republican attorneys general from 17 states filed a lawsuit Thursday challenging new federal rules entitling workers to time off and other accommodations for abortions, calling the rules an illegal interpretation of a 2022 federal law. The lawsuit led by Tennessee and Arkansas comes since finalized federal regulations were published on […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Tennessee lawmakers OK bill criminalizing adults who help minors receive gender-affirming care

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s GOP-controlled Statehouse on Thursday gave their final approval to legislation criminalizing adults who help minors receive gender-affirming care without parental consent, clearing the way for the first-in-the-nation proposal to be sent to Gov. Bill Lee’s desk for his signature. The bill mirrors almost the same language from a so-called “anti-abortion […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Detroit-area man charged with manslaughter in fatal building explosion

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit businessman was charged with involuntary manslaughter Thursday in connection with an explosion at a building he owned in which a nitrous oxide cannister propelled through the air, striking and killing another man. Noor Noel Kestou, 31, of Commerce Township, was charged in connection with the March 4 […]

4 hours ago

Man admits to being gunman who carjacked woman in case involving drugs and money, affidavit says