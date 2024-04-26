Close
NATIONAL NEWS

Sheriff’s deputies fatally shoot driver while serving a high-risk drug warrant in Memphis

Apr 26, 2024, 3:34 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies fatally shot a man who sped toward them in a vehicle as they were serving a search warrant in a neighborhood on Friday in Memphis, officials said.

Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner said deputies were serving the high-risk drug warrant at about 3:30 p.m. when a man who was waiting in a vehicle drove toward a SWAT team at high speed in the Orange Mound neighborhood.

Deputies opened fire, killing the driver, Bonner said. The driver was not immediately identified.

No deputies were hurt. Four people have been detained for questioning, and charges are expected, Bonner said.

During a search, deputies found several firearms with high-capacity magazines and a handgun equipped with a Glock switch, a device that turns a pistol into an automatic weapon, Bonner said.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into the shooting, which came six days after nine people were shot at an Orange Mound park. Two men were killed, and seven other people were wounded but survived. No arrests have been made.

It also took place two weeks after Memphis Police Officer Joseph McKinney was killed in a shootout that developed while officers were investigating a suspicious vehicle. One suspect also was killed.

