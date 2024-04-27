Close
NATIONAL NEWS

Arrest warrant issued for man in fatal shooting of off-duty Chicago police officer

Apr 27, 2024, 7:56 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CHICAGO (AP) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a 22-year-old man in the fatal shooting of a Chicago police officer who was heading home from work.

Chicago police said Saturday in a community alert that the warrant was issued Friday and that the department is seeking information that will lead to the man’s apprehension.

“The subject should be considered armed and dangerous,” police said, adding that anyone who sees him should not approach the man but should call 911.

The Associated Press is not naming the suspect because he has yet to be arraigned.

Officer Luis M. Huesca, 30, was shot multiple times shortly before 3 a.m. on April 21 on the city’s southwest side. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Huesca was in uniform but wearing something on top of the uniform to cover it as is customary for off-duty officers, Superintendent Larry Snelling said.

Police have said that officers responded to a gunshot detection alert and found the officer outside with gunshot wounds. His vehicle was taken, but police have not confirmed whether the shooting was part of a carjacking.

Huesca was a six-year veteran of the police department and just two days shy of his 31st birthday when he was slain.

