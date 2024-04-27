Close
NATIONAL NEWS

Teen accidentally kills his younger brother with a gun found in an alley

Apr 27, 2024, 9:22 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A 14-year-old Florida boy told police he accidentally shot and killed his 11-year-old brother after finding a gun in an alley near their home, authorities said.

St. Petersburg police responded to the family’s home shortly after noon on Friday and found Amir Williams suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a police news release. The boy died at the scene.

Students had the day off from school on Friday, and Amir was home with his older brother and 13-year-old sister, police said. The children’s mother wasn’t home.

Amir’s brother told investigators he found the gun and that no one else in the family knew he had it. Police were working with prosecutors to determine if any criminal charges would be filed.

The gun was reported stolen on Wednesday in St. Petersburg.

