Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Body of climber recovered after 1,000-foot fatal fall on Alaska peak

Apr 27, 2024, 2:51 PM | Updated: 7:06 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A helicopter crew recovered on Saturday the body of a climber who died after falling about 1,000 feet (300 meters) while on a steep, technical route in Alaska’s Denali National Park and Preserve, park officials said in a statement.

Robbi Mecus, 52, of Keene Valley, New York, died of injuries sustained in a fall Thursday while climbing a route on the southeast face of the 8,400-foot (2,560-meter) Mount Johnson, the park said. Her climbing partner, a 30-year-old woman from California, was seriously injured and was rescued Friday and flown to an Anchorage hospital, park officials said.

Another climbing party witnessed the fall and reported it around 10:45 p.m. Thursday. They descended to where the climbers had fallen and confirmed one had died. They dug a snow cave and tended to the hurt climber, according to a statement from the park.

Early Friday a rescue helicopter and two mountaineering rangers were able to rescue the injured climber, who was later medevacked for additional care. They returned to the mountain later to recover Mecus’ body but were forced back by deteriorating weather, the statement said. Improved conditions Saturday morning allowed for the retrieval of the body.

___

This story has been updated to correct the pronoun in the 2nd paragraph to “her,” not “his.”

National News

Associated Press

Chants of ‘shame on you’ greet guests at White House correspondents’ dinner shadowed by war in Gaza

WASHINGTON (AP) — The war in Gaza spurred large protests outside a glitzy roast with President Joe Biden, journalists, politicians and celebrities Saturday but went all but unmentioned by participants inside, with Biden instead using the annual White House correspondents’ dinner to make both jokes and grim warnings about Republican rival Donald Trump’s fight to […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Alaska’s Indigenous teens emulate ancestors’ Arctic survival skills at the Native Youth Olympics

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The athletes filling a huge gym in Anchorage were ready to compete, cheering and stomping and high-fiving each other as they lined up for the chance to claim the state’s top prize in their events. But these teenagers were at the Native Youth Olympics, a statewide competition that attracts hundreds of […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

3 children in minivan hurt when it rolled down hill, into baseball dugout wall in Illinois

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (AP) — Three children were hurt when the minivan they were in rolled down a hill Saturday morning into a concrete baseball dugout in northern Illinois’ Woodstock. The children, ages 12 and 13, were hospitalized with mild to moderate injuries. They were among four children in the parked minivan which is believed to […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Teen accidentally kills his younger brother with a gun found in an alley

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A 14-year-old Florida boy told police he accidentally shot and killed his 11-year-old brother after finding a gun in an alley near their home, authorities said. St. Petersburg police responded to the family’s home shortly after noon on Friday and found Amir Williams suffering from a gunshot wound, according to […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Arrest warrant issued for man in fatal shooting of off-duty Chicago police officer

CHICAGO (AP) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a 22-year-old man in the fatal shooting of a Chicago police officer who was heading home from work. Chicago police said Saturday in a community alert that the warrant was issued Friday and that the department is seeking information that will lead to the man’s […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

From New York to Arizona: Inside the head-spinning week of Trump’s legal drama

NEW YORK (AP) — Even by Donald Trump’s standards, this was a dizzying week. The first criminal prosecution of a former president began in earnest with opening statements and testimony in a lower Manhattan courtroom. But the action quickly spread to involve more than half a dozen cases in four states and the nation’s capital. […]

16 hours ago

Body of climber recovered after 1,000-foot fatal fall on Alaska peak