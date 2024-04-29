Close
CRIME BLOTTER

Washington State Patrol searching for missing indigenous woman

Apr 29, 2024, 6:33 AM

missing indigenous woman...

From left, Amanda Pakootas, 38; Joseph Parisien, 51 (Photo courtesy of Washington State Patrol)

(Photo courtesy of Washington State Patrol)

BY FRANK SUMRALL


The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is searching for a missing indigenous woman named Amanda Pakootas.

Pakootas, 38, was last seen leaving a friend’s house in Airway Heights, near Spokane. Authorities reported she left “unwillingly,” but no further details have been released.

Troopers are looking for a man — Joseph Parisien, 51 — who is believed to be with her. They’re believed to be driving in a Silver 2013 Toyota four-runner. The Washington license plate is: CDM7749. If anyone sees them, call 911.

