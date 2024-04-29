Washington State Patrol searching for missing indigenous woman

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is searching for a missing indigenous woman named Amanda Pakootas.

Pakootas, 38, was last seen leaving a friend’s house in Airway Heights, near Spokane. Authorities reported she left “unwillingly,” but no further details have been released.

More on missing individuals in Washington: Missing 8-year-old boy found unharmed, father still missing

MIPA- Airway Heights, WA. UPDATE- New vehicle pic.twitter.com/7CQssqEr6G — WSP Missing Person Alerts (@WSPMissingPers1) April 28, 2024

Troopers are looking for a man — Joseph Parisien, 51 — who is believed to be with her. They’re believed to be driving in a Silver 2013 Toyota four-runner. The Washington license plate is: CDM7749. If anyone sees them, call 911.

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.