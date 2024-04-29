Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Upstate NY district attorney ‘so sorry’ for cursing at officer who tried to ticket her for speeding

Apr 29, 2024, 10:29 AM | Updated: 10:54 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WEBSTER, N.Y. (AP) — An upstate New York district attorney apologized Monday after police video showed her cursing at an officer who tried to give her a speeding ticket and telling him to “just go away.”

“Last Monday I failed you and the standards that I hold myself to, and for that I am so sorry,” Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Dooley said, referring to the April 22 incident in which an officer from the Rochester suburb of Webster tried to pull her over for driving 20 mph (32 kph) over the speed limit but she refused to stop.

Body camera footage released by the Webster police on Friday shows a tense confrontation between Doorley and Officer Cameron Crisafulli in her garage, where she drove instead of pulling over.

“I’m the DA,” Doorley said in the video. “I was going 55 coming home from work.”

The officer then told her she was driving 55 mph (88 kph) in a 35 mph (56 kph) zone. Doorley responded, “I don’t really care.”

When Crisafulli asked if she heard his siren as he tried to pull her over, she said, “No I didn’t, actually. I was on the phone.”

Instead of cooperating with Crisafulli’s commands to stay by her vehicle, Doorley called his boss, Police Chief Dennis Kohlmeier, and said, “Can you please tell him to leave me alone?”

She then handed the officer her cellphone and said, “Would you talk to Dennis? This is ridiculous.”

After that, she told the officer to “get out of my house,” using a curse word, and said, “I’m not dealing with you right now.”

Following the video’s release, Gov. Kathy Hochul asked the state Commission for Prosecutorial Conduct to review the incident.

“Earlier today, I referred the Monroe County District Attorney to the Commission on Prosecutorial Conduct following the release of police bodycam footage showing her claiming she is above the law, attempting to use her public office to evade responsibility, and acting unprofessionally towards a police officer simply trying to do his job,” the Democratic governor said in a statement.

In her apology video, Doorley said she accepts that she was speeding and will pay the fine.

She said she will also refer the matter to the district attorney of another unnamed county for review and will undergo ethics training “to remind myself that professionalism matters.”

Doorley has served as Monroe County’s district attorney since 2012. She was first elected as a Democrat but switched her registration to Republican in 2015.

Doorley said in the video that she had had a hard day at work dealing with three homicides and that her husband had received frightening medical news.

“But we all have bad days and stress, and it was wrong for me to take it out on an officer who was simply doing his job,” Doorley said.

“I’ve been humbled by my own stupidity,” she concluded.

National News

Associated Press

Supreme Court will hear case claiming CBD product got trucker fired

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court agreed Monday to hear an appeal from a CBD hemp oil maker fighting a lawsuit from a truck driver who says he got fired after using a product falsely advertised as being free from marijuana’s active ingredient. Douglas Horn says he took the product to help with chronic shoulder […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Funeral services are held for a Chicago police officer fatally shot while heading home from work

CHICAGO (AP) — Hundreds of mourners lined the streets Monday to say farewell to a Chicago police officer who was shot to death while off-duty and heading home from work. Police officers, firefighters and others gathered along the funeral procession route to St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel in Chicago to remember 30-year-old officer Luis […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Duo charged with murder in killings of couple whose remains were found scattered on Long Island

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Two people were charged with murder on Monday in the killings of a couple whose remains were found scattered around Long Island earlier this year. Jeffrey Mackey, 39, and Alexis Nieves, 33, pleaded not guilty to killing Malcolm Brown and Donna Conneely, of Yonkers, at their arraignment in state court in […]

2 hours ago

Image: Multiple law enforcement officers were shot Monday, April 29, 2024, in east Charlotte, North...

Associated Press

Numerous law enforcement officers struck by gunfire in North Carolina, police say

Numerous law enforcement officers carrying out an operation were shot Monday as they came under fire in Charlotte, North Carolina.

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Oregon authorities to reveal winner of $1.3 billion Powerball jackpot

Oregon authorities on Monday are set to publicly reveal the winner of the $1.3 billion Powerball jackpot. The winning Powerball ticket was sold in early April at a Plaid Pantry convenience store in Portland, ending a winless streak that had stretched more than three months. The Oregon Lottery said it had to go through a […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

West Virginia and North Carolina’s transgender care coverage policies discriminate, judges rule

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia and North Carolina’s refusal to cover certain health care for transgender people with government-sponsored insurance is discriminatory, a federal appeals court ruled Monday in a case likely headed to the U.S. Supreme Court. The Richmond-based 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 8-6 in the case involving coverage of […]

4 hours ago

Upstate NY district attorney ‘so sorry’ for cursing at officer who tried to ticket her for speeding