Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Numerous law enforcement officers struck by gunfire in North Carolina, police say

Apr 29, 2024, 11:40 AM | Updated: 12:39 pm

Image: Multiple law enforcement officers were shot Monday, April 29, 2024, in east Charlotte, North...

Multiple law enforcement officers were shot Monday, April 29, 2024, in east Charlotte, North Carolina, the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department said. Officers from the U.S. Marshals Task Force were conducting an investigation in a suburban neighborhood when they were fired upon, the CMPD said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. (Photo: Khadejeh Nikouyeh, The Charlotte Observer via AP)

(Photo: Khadejeh Nikouyeh, The Charlotte Observer via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CHARLOTTE, N.C.  — Numerous law enforcement officers carrying out a task force operation were shot Monday afternoon as they came under fire in Charlotte, North Carolina, police said.

Officers from several agencies in the U.S. Marshals Task Force were carrying out the investigation in a suburban neighborhood when “a subject” began firing at them, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Multiple victims were taken to hospitals and the gunfire continued at the scene for several minutes. A SWAT team was in the neighborhood on the east side of the city, police said.

Authorities did not say exactly how many officers were struck by gunfire. WSOC-TV said their helicopter captured an armored vehicle driving through yards and knocking over recycling bins before officers removed a person with blood on their shirt who was then loaded into an ambulance.

Many roads in the area were closed so ambulances could get to hospitals faster. Police urged people to stay away from the neighborhood and asked residents to remain inside their homes.

Fugitive task forces are collaborations between agencies to find and arrest suspects in crimes. The Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force is headquartered in Charlotte with 70 federal, state and local agencies.

In six years, the regional task force has apprehend more than 8,900 fugitives, the U.S. Marshals Service said on its website.

National News

Associated Press

Supreme Court will hear case claiming CBD product got trucker fired

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court agreed Monday to hear an appeal from a CBD hemp oil maker fighting a lawsuit from a truck driver who says he got fired after using a product falsely advertised as being free from marijuana’s active ingredient. Douglas Horn says he took the product to help with chronic shoulder […]

31 minutes ago

Associated Press

Funeral services are held for a Chicago police officer fatally shot while heading home from work

CHICAGO (AP) — Hundreds of mourners lined the streets Monday to say farewell to a Chicago police officer who was shot to death while off-duty and heading home from work. Police officers, firefighters and others gathered along the funeral procession route to St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel in Chicago to remember 30-year-old officer Luis […]

34 minutes ago

Associated Press

Duo charged with murder in killings of couple whose remains were found scattered on Long Island

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Two people were charged with murder on Monday in the killings of a couple whose remains were found scattered around Long Island earlier this year. Jeffrey Mackey, 39, and Alexis Nieves, 33, pleaded not guilty to killing Malcolm Brown and Donna Conneely, of Yonkers, at their arraignment in state court in […]

36 minutes ago

Associated Press

Upstate NY district attorney ‘so sorry’ for cursing at officer who tried to ticket her for speeding

WEBSTER, N.Y. (AP) — An upstate New York district attorney apologized Monday after police video showed her cursing at an officer who tried to give her a speeding ticket and telling him to “just go away.” “Last Monday I failed you and the standards that I hold myself to, and for that I am so […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Oregon authorities to reveal winner of $1.3 billion Powerball jackpot

Oregon authorities on Monday are set to publicly reveal the winner of the $1.3 billion Powerball jackpot. The winning Powerball ticket was sold in early April at a Plaid Pantry convenience store in Portland, ending a winless streak that had stretched more than three months. The Oregon Lottery said it had to go through a […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

West Virginia and North Carolina’s transgender care coverage policies discriminate, judges rule

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia and North Carolina’s refusal to cover certain health care for transgender people with government-sponsored insurance is discriminatory, a federal appeals court ruled Monday in a case likely headed to the U.S. Supreme Court. The Richmond-based 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 8-6 in the case involving coverage of […]

2 hours ago

Numerous law enforcement officers struck by gunfire in North Carolina, police say