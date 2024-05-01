Close
NATIONAL NEWS

Ford recalls Maverick pickups in US because tail lights can go dark, increasing the risk of a crash

May 1, 2024, 5:29 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Ford is recalling nearly 243,000 Maverick small pickup trucks in the U.S. because the tail lights may not illuminate.

The company says a computer can falsely detect too much current on one or both of the tail lamps, causing them to stay dark while the trucks are being driven. That can increase the risk of a crash.

The recall covers certain pickups from the 2022 through 2024 model years.

Ford says it has no reports of any crashes or injuries due to the problem. Headlights, turn signals and brake lights will still work.

Documents posted Wednesday on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website say dealers will update software to fix the problem at no cost to owners. Notification letters will be mailed starting May 20.

National News

Associated Press

