A person threw metal debris off an overpass onto Interstate 5 (I-5) around 7 a.m. April 30, striking an SUV in the process.

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is actively seeking information related to the incident that occurred on the 164th Street Southwest overpass over I-5.

A driver was heading north on I-5, in a black Acura SUV, when their vehicle was struck by a large steel beam approximately 51 inches long.

“The steel beam went through the front windshield and came to rest in the front passenger area of the Acura,” WSP Trooper Kelsey Harding said in a statement.

An unknown man was seen on the overpass throwing debris onto I-5, according to WSP.

WSP is asking for witnesses of the collision, or anyone who observed a pedestrian throwing debris from 164th Street Southwest, to call (360) 654-1144.

