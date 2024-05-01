Close
Steel beam thrown from overpass strikes SUV, WSP investigating

May 1, 2024, 4:19 PM | Updated: 4:33 pm

Photo: A person threw a steel beam off an overpass, striking a car on I-5....

A person threw a steel beam off an overpass, striking a car on I-5. (Photo courtesy of WSP)

(Photo courtesy of WSP)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A person threw metal debris off an overpass onto Interstate 5 (I-5) around 7 a.m. April 30, striking an SUV in the process.

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is actively seeking information related to the incident that occurred on the 164th Street Southwest overpass over I-5.

More from WSP: Washington Patrol investigating 17 road rage shootings after Federal Way incident

A driver was heading north on I-5, in a black Acura SUV, when their vehicle was struck by a large steel beam approximately 51 inches long.

“The steel beam went through the front windshield and came to rest in the front passenger area of the Acura,” WSP Trooper Kelsey Harding said in a statement.

An unknown man was seen on the overpass throwing debris onto I-5, according to WSP.

More from WSP: WSP trooper involved in Mason County crash that killed 2

WSP is asking for witnesses of the collision, or anyone who observed a pedestrian throwing debris from 164th Street Southwest, to call (360) 654-1144.

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

