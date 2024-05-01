Close
NATIONAL NEWS

Utah woman arrested on suspicion of murder in the reported suicide-pact shooting death of friend

May 1, 2024, 2:28 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SARASOTA SPRINGS, Utah (AP) — A Utah woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a friend was shot in what police said was an uncompleted suicide pact the women had reached several weeks earlier.

Heavenly Faith Garfield, 21, was arrested Tuesday and remains jailed in Utah County on Wednesday without bail. Saratoga Springs Police have recommended she be charged with murder and discharge of a firearm. Jail records didn’t list an attorney who could speak on her behalf and no charges have been filed.

A voicemail seeking comment left Wednesday with a phone number believed to belong to Garfield’s mother was not immediately returned.

Garfield’s father called 911 just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday to report the shooting, police said. He said his daughter shot the 21-year-old victim at 10:45 a.m. as part of a suicide pact, an affidavit of probable cause says.

Family members said Garfield and the victim had been discussing the pact for several weeks, the affidavit says.

The victim’s name has not been released.

A friend of the victim provided officers with text messages he had received from her stating that she wanted to die but was too scared to kill herself, the affidavit says. That friend also told police the victim had a suicide pact with Garfield.

___

This story includes a discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know needs help, the national suicide and crisis lifeline in the U.S. is available by calling or texting 988. There is also an online chat at 988lifeline.org.

