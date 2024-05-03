Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Judge says gun found in car of Myon Burrell, sentenced to life as teen, can be evidence in new case

May 3, 2024, 11:09 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A judge ruled that the arrest of a Minnesota man on a gun charge was justified in a case that has drawn attention because he was sentenced to life in prison as a teen in an high-profile murder case and spent 18 years in prison before his sentence was commuted.

Myon Burrell was charged after police in the Minneapolis suburb of Robbinsdale said they found a handgun and drugs during the stop Aug. 29.

The defense argued at a hearing in February that the stop lacked probable cause and that the gun and drugs should therefore be excluded.

In a ruling this week, Judge Peter Cahill found the testimony of the arresting officer credible, and said he would allow the gun and drugs as evidence. The officer testified that he saw Burrell driving erratically, and that when he stopped Burrell, smoke came out of the window and that he smelled a strong odor of burnt marijuana. Burrell failed field sobriety tests to determine whether he was driving under the influence, the judge noted.

The search turned up a handgun and pills, some of which field tested positive for methamphetamine and ecstasy. Burrell was charged with possession of a firearm by an ineligible person because of his prior felony conviction, and possession of a controlled substance.

Defense attorneys disputed the officer’s testimony that Burrell was driving erratically and that he saw smoke, which was not visible on body camera video. They said Burrell had smoked marijuana in the vehicle a day earlier, but not the day of the stop. They argued the results of the search were therefore “fruit of the poisonous tree” and inadmissible.

Burrell was convicted earlier in the 2008 death of 11-year-old Tyesha Edwards, a Minneapolis girl who was hit by a stray bullet. Burrell was 16 at the time of the slaying and was sentenced to life. He maintained his innocence. The Associated Press and APM Reports in 2020 uncovered new evidence and serious flaws in that investigation, ultimately leading to the creation of an independent legal panel to review the case.

That led the state pardons board to commute Burrell’s sentence after he had spent more than half his life in prison. However, his pardon request was denied so his conviction for first-degree murder remained on his record, making it still illegal for him to have a gun.

Burrell’s next pretrial hearing is set for May 16.

National News

Associated Press

Court appearance for country star Morgan Wallen in chair-throwing case postponed until August

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — An initial hearing for country music star Morgan Wallen was postponed Friday until August in a case in which he’s accused of throwing a chair from the rooftop of a six-story bar and nearly hitting two police officers. Wallen’s attorney, Worrick Robinson, told reporters that the case is “very complicated” and […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

New Hampshire jury finds state liable for abuse at youth detention center and awards victim $38M

BRENTWOOD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire jury awarded $38 million to the man who blew the lid off abuse allegations at the state’s youth detention center Friday, finding the state’s negligence allowed him to be beaten, raped and held in solitary confinement as a teen in the 1990s. David Meehan, went to police in […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Police defend decision not to disclose accidental gunshot during Columbia protest response

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police officials on Friday defended their decision to initially keep quiet about a potentially dangerous accident that happened as officers cleared pro-Palestinian protesters from Columbia University this week when a sergeant accidentally fired his gun into a dark office. The bullet, discharged as the officer transferred his gun […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Distressed sawfish rescued in Florida Keys dies after aquarium treatment

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — An endangered sawfish rescued last month in the Florida Keys after it was spotted acting erratically and swimming in circles has died as wildlife officials continue to search for what is causing fish to become distressed. The Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium in Sarasota said in a statement that the 11-foot […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Former Boy Scout volunteer sentenced to 22 years in prison for hiding cameras in camp bathrooms

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A former Boy Scout volunteer has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for hiding cameras in a bathroom at a Missouri camp. A federal judge on Thursday also ordered David Lee Nelson, a 41-year-old from Redmond, Washington, to pay more than $60,000, with some of the money going toward counseling […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Self-exiled Chinese businessman’s chief of staff pleads guilty weeks before trial

NEW YORK (AP) — The chief of staff of a Chinese businessman sought by the government of China pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges on Friday, weeks before her boss goes to trial in New York in a $1 billion fraud case. Yvette Wang entered the plea in Manhattan federal court three weeks before she was […]

4 hours ago

Judge says gun found in car of Myon Burrell, sentenced to life as teen, can be evidence in new case