Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Missouri man charged in 1966 killing in suburban Chicago, based on DNA evidence

May 4, 2024, 8:42 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CREVE COEUR, Mo. (AP) — A 79-year-old Missouri man is accused of killing a woman in her suburban Chicago home — a crime that happened nearly six decades ago.

James Barbier was arrested Monday at his St. Louis County home and charged with first-degree murder in the November 1966 death of 18-year-old Karen Snider in Cook County, Illinois.

The break came when police reopened the cold case and sent blood evidence to a lab in December 2022, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. The blood matched Barbier’s. Following his arrest, he was extradited to Cook County.

The state’s attorney office said Barbier was released Thursday — prosecutors didn’t seek to keep him in jail because of his age and “physical infirmity.” He is prohibited from leaving Missouri or Illinois and was required to give up his passport and firearms. He faces another court hearing May 21.

It wasn’t clear if Barbier had an attorney. Phone calls to his home on Saturday went unanswered.

Snider’s body was found by her husband, Paul, on the night of Nov. 12, 1966, after he came home late to their house in Calumet City, Illinois, prosecutors wrote in court documents. The couple’s 2-month-old daughter was in a crib, unharmed.

Karen Snider was stabbed about 125 times, according to the medical examiner. Barbier, who worked with Paul Snider at a railroad yard, was arrested in 1966 but never charged. Authorities didn’t say why.

National News

Associated Press

Hulk Hogan, hurricanes and a blockbuster recording: A week in review of the Trump hush money trial

WASHINGTON (AP) — Crucial witnesses took the stand in the second week of testimony in Donald Trump’s hush money trial, including a California lawyer who negotiated deals at the center of the case and a longtime adviser to the former president. Jurors heard a potentially pivotal piece of evidence — a 2016 recording of Trump […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

South Sudan removes newly imposed taxes that had triggered suspension of UN food airdrops

JUNA, South Sudan (AP) — Following an appeal from the United Nations, South Sudan removed recently imposed taxes and fees that had triggered suspension of U.N. food airdrops. Thousands of people in the country depend on aid from the outside. The U.N. earlier this week urged South Sudanese authorities to remove the new taxes, introduced […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

Houston braces for flooding to worsen in wake of storms

HOUSTON (AP) — High waters flooded neighborhoods around Houston on Saturday following heavy rains that have already resulted in crews rescuing hundreds of people from homes, rooftops and roads engulfed in murky water. A flood watch remained in effect through Sunday afternoon as forecasters predicted additional rainfall Saturday night, bringing another 1 to 3 inches […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Late-season storm expected to bring heavy snowfall to the Sierra Nevada

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — A late-season storm is expected to hit the Sierra Nevada this weekend, bringing rain and mountain snow to Northern and Central California, meteorologists said. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the mountain range from 11 a.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Sunday for elevations above 5,000 […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Arizona GOP wins state high court appeal of sanctions for 2020 election challenge

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court has reversed lower court rulings that held the Arizona Republican Party responsible for more than $27,000 in sanctions and Secretary of State office attorney fees spent defending Maricopa County election procedures following the 2020 election. “Even if done inadvertently and with the best of intentions, such sanctions present […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Alabama court won’t revisit frozen embryo ruling

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Supreme Court on Friday declined to reconsider a controversial ruling that said frozen embryos are considered children under a state law. Justices in a 7-2 decision without comment rejected a request to revisit the ruling that drew international attention and prompted fertility clinics to cease services earlier this year. […]

17 hours ago

Missouri man charged in 1966 killing in suburban Chicago, based on DNA evidence