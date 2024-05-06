Close
NATIONAL NEWS

An American soldier was arrested in Russia and accused of stealing, US officials say

May 6, 2024, 12:33 PM

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — An American soldier has been arrested in Russia and accused of stealing, according to two U.S. officials.

The soldier, who is not being identified, was stationed in South Korea and was in the process of returning home to the United States. Instead, he traveled to Russia. According to the officials, the soldier was arrested late last week in Vladivostok, a Pacific port city, and remains in custody.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss personnel details.

Cynthia Smith, Army spokeswoman, confirmed that a soldier was detained on Thursday on charges of criminal misconduct. She said Russia notified the U.S. and the soldier’s family has been told.

It was unclear Monday if the soldier is considered absent without leave, or AWOL.

The arrest comes less than a year after American soldier Travis King sprinted into North Korea across the heavily fortified border between the Koreas. North Korea later announced that it would expel King, who was returned to the U.S. He was eventually charged with desertion.

The soldier’s arrest in Russia was first reported by NBC News.

