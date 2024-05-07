Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

US service member shot and killed by Florida police identified by the Air Force

May 7, 2024, 6:24 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. Air Force said a 23-year-old airman based at the Special Operations Wing at Hurlburt Field, Florida, was shot and killed Friday during an incident involving a sheriff’s deputy.

Senior Airman Roger Fortson, 23, died at his off-base residence, the U.S. Air Force said in a statement released Monday.

A deputy responding to the call of a disturbance in progress “reacted in self defense after he encountered a 23-year old man armed with a gun,” the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release on Friday.

Fortson was taken to the hospital where he died, officials said.

Fortson was assigned to the 4th Special Operations Squadron. In a statement, the Air Force’s 1st Special Operations Wing said its priorities are “providing casualty affairs service to the family, supporting the squadron during this tragic time, and ensuring resources are available for all who are impacted.”

The sheriff’s office said the deputy was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into the incident.

___

Frisaro reported from Fort Lauderdale.

National News

Associated Press

Pope Francis appoints new bishop in Tennessee after former bishop’s resignation under pressure

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Pope Francis has appointed Reverend James Mark Beckman as Bishop of Knoxville, Tennessee, almost a year after the previous bishop resigned under pressure following claims he mishandled sex abuse allegations. The Vatican announced the appointment in its Tuesday noon bulletin. As is usual, the announcement made no mention of his predecessor […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

New York governor regrets saying Black kids in the Bronx don’t know what a computer is

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says she regrets making an offhand remark that suggested Black children in the Bronx do not know what the word “computer” means. Hochul, a Democrat, made the extemporaneous comment Monday while being interviewed at a large business conference in California to discuss expanding economic opportunities in […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Judge dismisses lawsuit by mother who said school hid teen’s gender expression

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit brought by a Maine woman who accused school officials of encouraging her teen’s gender expression by providing a chest binder and using a new name and pronouns, without consulting parents. U.S. District Judge Jon Levy acknowledged his decision that a mother such as Amber Lavigne […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

The Latest | Stormy Daniels takes the witness stand in Trump’s hush money trial

NEW YORK (AP) — As the third week of witness testimony in Donald Trump’s hush money trial takes place, all eyes are on who will be called next and whether the former president will be able to abide by the terms of his now twice-broken gag order that bars him from speaking publicly about jurors, […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Stock market today: Wall Street leans toward gains, Disney tumbles after posting second-quarter loss

Wall Street shifted between gains and losses before the opening bell Tuesday as more corporate earnings arrive during what is otherwise expected to be relatively quiet week. Futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average each rose less than 0.1%. Disney tumbled more than 6% in premarket trading after it posted a […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Second tornado in 5 weeks damages Oklahoma town and causes 1 death as powerful storms hit central US

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A tornado destroyed homes, forced the evacuation of a nursing home and toppled trees and power lines when it roared through a small Oklahoma town, one of several twisters that erupted in the central United States amid a series of powerful storms that stretched into Tuesday. At least one death was […]

12 hours ago

US service member shot and killed by Florida police identified by the Air Force