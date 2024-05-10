Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

WORLD

Stock market today: Global shares trade higher after Wall Street rally takes S&P 500 near record

May 9, 2024, 11:07 PM | Updated: May 10, 2024, 3:16 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


TOKYO (AP) — Global shares traded higher Friday after a rally on Wall Street that pulled the S&P 500 back within 1% of its record.

In London, the FTSE 100 rose 0.8% to 8,448.34 as the government reported that the British economy bounced back strongly in the first three months of the year, bringing to an end to what economists termed a “technical recession.”

France’s CAC 40 gained 0.8% in early trading to 8,253.19, while Germany’s DAX added 0.8% to 18,830.43.

The future for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.3% while that for the S&P 500 rose 0.4%.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 0.4% to finish at 38,229.11.

The Japanese Finance Ministry reported a record current account surplus for the fiscal year through March, as strong auto exports whittled down its trade deficit and the nation racked up solid returns on overseas investments.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.4% to 7,749.00 and South Korea’s Kospi added 0.6% to 7,749.00.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped 2.3% to 18,963.68, while the Shanghai Composite was little changed, inching up less than 0.1% to 3,154.55.

Chinese price data, expected Saturday, are being watched to see if the economy might be regaining momentum.

“Despite efforts, China has grappled with consumer deflation for about a year, presenting a formidable challenge that Beijing has yet to overcome,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

On Thursday, the S&P 500 rose 0.5% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.8%. The Nasdaq composite added 0.3%.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said last week that the central bank remains closer to cutting its main interest rate than hiking it, despite a string of stubbornly high readings on inflation this year.

A cooler-than-expected jobs report on Friday has suggested the U.S. economy could manage to avoid being either too hot or too cold.

In other trading, benchmark U.S. crude rose 48 cents to $79.74 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, added 41 cents to $84.29 a barrel.

The U.S. dollar rose to 155.71 Japanese yen from 155.50 yen.

The weak yen has been both a blessing and a worry for Japan, as it helps boost export earnings but chips away at purchasing power.

Expectations are growing for the Bank of Japan to start raising interest rates, although how much exactly and when remain unclear. The U.S. dollar was trading at 130 yen levels a year ago.

The euro inched up to $1.0786 from $1.0782.

World

Associated Press

Guyana says it gave permission for the US military to fly 2 powerful jets over the capital

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (AP) — Guyana’s government on Thursday said it gave permission for the U.S. military to fly two powerful F/A-18F Super Hornet jets over its capital to demonstrate the close military and other forms of cooperation between this oil-exporting South American nation and the United States. The country had about three hours notice of […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Torchbearers in Marseille kick off the Olympic flame’s journey across France

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Joyful crowds gathered along the streets of France’s southern port of Marseille on Thursday to see torchbearers carrying the Olympic flame through the city’s most emblematic sites, a day after it arrived on a majestic three-mast ship for a welcoming ceremony. It was the first leg of an 11-week journey across […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

Stock market today: Global shares mostly higher after calm day on Wall St

TOKYO (AP) — World shares were mostly higher on Wednesday after U.S. stocks held relatively steady on Wall Street. Oil prices fell and the yen weakened further against the U.S. dollar. Germany’s DAX rose 0.2% to 18,626.00 and the CAC 40 in Paris jumped 0.6% to 8,122.40. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.4% to 8,347.77. The […]

2 days ago

Associated Press

Israel says it reopened a key Gaza crossing after a rocket attack but the UN says no aid has entered

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military said Wednesday that it has reopened its Kerem Shalom crossing into Gaza after days of closure, but the U.N. said no humanitarian aid has yet entered and there is no one to receive it on the Palestinian side after workers fled during Israel’s military incursion in the area. The […]

2 days ago

Associated Press

Olympic torch begins journey across France after festive welcome in Marseille before Summer Games

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Tens of thousands of people welcomed the Olympic torch Wednesday in the southern French city of Marseille, marking another milestone in the lead-up to the Summer Games in Paris. French Olympic swimmer Florent Manaudou became the first torch carrier in France after the Olympic flame arrived in Marseille’s Old Port on […]

2 days ago

Associated Press

Fans are following Taylor Swift to Europe after finding Eras Tour tickets less costly there

LONDON (AP) — Thousands of ride-or-die Taylor Swift fans who missed out on her U.S. concert tour last year or didn’t want to buy exorbitantly priced tickets to see her again found an out-of-the-way solution: Fly to Europe. The pop star is scheduled to kick off the 18-city Europe leg of her record-setting Eras Tour […]

3 days ago

Stock market today: Global shares trade higher after Wall Street rally takes S&P 500 near record