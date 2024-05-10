Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Kentucky prosecutor accused of trading favors for meth and sex pleads guilty to federal charge

May 10, 2024, 1:44 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LONDON, Ky. (AP) — A former prosecutor in eastern Kentucky accused of doing favors for criminal defendants in return for methamphetamine and sexual favors pleaded guilty Friday to a federal charge.

Scott Blair, 51, pleaded guilty to honest services wire fraud, the Blair resigned as commonwealth’s attorney for Perry County after his arrest last month. The federal charge accused him of depriving Perry County residents of his honest services.

The criminal complaint said he solicited sex and meth from people facing criminal charges beginning in 2020, and then took actions to help them.

Blair told U.S. Magistrate Judge Hanly A. Ingram during the hearing that he was “quite confident” the charges could be proved and that he feels great contrition over his actions.

Although he was running unopposed for another term, he said he would take steps to remove his name from the ballot and give up his law license.

National News

Associated Press

A cyberattack on a big US health system diverts ambulances and takes records offline

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A cyberattack on the Ascension health system across the U.S. diverted ambulances, caused patients to miss medical visits and blocked online access to their records. An Ascension spokesperson said it detected “unusual activity” Wednesday on its computer network systems and that both its electronic records system and the MyChart system that […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Oklahoma judge accused of shooting at his brother-in-law’s home

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma judge awaiting trial for allegedly shooting at parked vehicles and rear-ending a woman in Texas now faces charges in his own state, accusing him of shooting into the home of his brother-in-law six months before the road-rage incident. Garfield County Associate District Judge Brian Lovell, 59, was indicted by […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Rope team rappels down into a rock quarry to rescue a mutt named Rippy

NORTH CANAAN, Conn. (AP) — It was the barking that saved Rippy, a mutt that fell deep into a working rock quarry. After passersby and even a drone failed to locate the lost dog, rescue workers drawn to his barks rappelled down the pit’s walls and lifted him out three days after he went missing, […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Authorities make arrest in 2001 killing of Georgia law student who was found dead in a burning home

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — More than two decades after a University of Georgia law student was found dead in her burning home, authorities have arrested a man and charged him with murder in her slaying. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Athens-Clarke County police on Thursday announced the arrest of Edrick Lamont Faust, 48, in […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Search crews recover bodies of 2 backcountry skiers buried by Utah avalanche

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Search crews on Friday recovered the bodies of two backcountry skiers who were swept away and buried by an avalanche in the mountains outside Salt Lake City a day earlier, officials said. The men, ages 23 and 32, were killed in the snowslide Thursday morning in the area of Lone Peak […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

At least 1 dead in Florida as storms continue to pummel the South in a week of severe weather

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Powerful storms packing hurricane-force winds killed at least one woman Friday in Florida as a week of deadly severe weather continued in the South, where uprooted trees crashed onto homes and knocked out electricity to thousands in several states. City officials in Tallahassee said wind gusts of 80 to 100 mph […]

6 hours ago

Kentucky prosecutor accused of trading favors for meth and sex pleads guilty to federal charge