Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

POLITICS

Iraqi government asks the United Nations to wind down its political mission in the country

May 10, 2024, 10:58 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BAGHDAD (AP) — The Iraqi government has requested that the United Nations end a mission set up to promote governance and human rights reforms in the country by the end of 2025, the latest in a series of international bodies operating in the nation that Iraq has sought to wind down.

The letter sent Wednesday by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres declared that there is “no need for the continuation” of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).

Sudani said Iraq’s government has “been able to achieve a number of important steps” in areas that fall under the body’s mandate. rendering it redundant.

Typically, the mission is extended annually by the U.N. Security Council, with the current term expiring at the end of this month.

Sudani’s letter did not oppose a one-year extension but said the mission should focus on wrapping up its tasks to ensure a permanent closure and transfer of its responsibilities by the end of 2025.

Established in 2003 in the wake of the U.S. invasion that toppled longtime dictator Saddam Hussein, UNAMI had been tasked with a number of missions, including facilitating dialogue among various groups, assisting with election logistics, monitoring human rights, and coordinating aid in conflict-affected areas.

A UNAMI spokesperson declined to comment on the Iraqi government request.

Iraqi government spokesperson Bassim al-al-Awadi said that the work of other U.N. agencies in Iraq would continue and that Baghdad would seek technical support for key projects such as electoral processes.

Sudani’s government has made a series of moves to extricate Iraq from the presence of international bodies set up post-2003.

Earlier this year, Iraq initiated discussions to phase out the mission of a U.S.-led military coalition formed to fight the Islamic State group.

Baghdad has also decided not to renew the mandate for the U.N. Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by ISIS, and requested that the team exit by September 2024.

Politics

Associated Press

Billy Graham statue for U.S. Capitol to be unveiled next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A statue of the late Rev. Billy Graham set to stand inside the U.S. Capitol to represent North Carolina will be unveiled next week in a ceremony. House Speaker Mike Johnson, other congressional members and the family of the Charlotte-born evangelist are expected to attend unveiling of the 7-foot (2.1-meter) tall […]

14 minutes ago

Associated Press

The Latest | Prosecutors likely to call just 2 more witnesses in Trump’s hush money case

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors in Donald Trump’s hush money trial said Friday that they expect to call just two more witnesses to the stand, potentially laying the ground for resting their case next week. One of those witnesses is expected to be Michael Cohen on Monday, two people familiar with the matter told The […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Judge directs Michael Cohen to keep quiet about Trump ahead of his hush money trial testimony

NEW YORK (AP) — With Donald Trump’s fixer-turned-foe Michael Cohen expected to take the witness stand Monday, the judge in the former president’s hush money case issued prosecutors a stern warning: Get Cohen to stop his taunting posts and jabs at Trump. Judge Juan M. Merchan’s comments came as a dramatic and consequential week in […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

UN to vote on resolution that would grant Palestine new rights and revive its UN membership bid

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly is expected to vote Friday on a resolution that would grant new “rights and privileges” to Palestine and call on the Security Council to favorably reconsider its request to become the 194th member of the United Nations. The United States vetoed a widely backed council resolution on […]

21 hours ago

Associated Press

Man paralyzed after being hit with a Taser while running from police in Colorado sues officer

DENVER (AP) — A man who said he was paralyzed after being hit with a Taser while running from police in Colorado filed a federal lawsuit Thursday against one of the officers, seeking $100 million in damages. Lawyers for Jacob Root, who was suspected of stealing a car, allege Officer Robert Comstock fired a Taser […]

23 hours ago

Associated Press

Guyana says it gave permission for the US military to fly 2 powerful jets over the capital

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (AP) — Guyana’s government on Thursday said it gave permission for the U.S. military to fly two powerful F/A-18F Super Hornet jets over its capital to demonstrate the close military and other forms of cooperation between this oil-exporting South American nation and the United States. The country had about three hours notice of […]

24 hours ago

Iraqi government asks the United Nations to wind down its political mission in the country