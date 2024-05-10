Close
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

May 10, 2024, 3:20 PM

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.; Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Secretary of State Antony Blinken; Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Blinken; Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sens. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., and JD Vance, R-Ohio; Deanne Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.; Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash.; Rachel Goldberg, the mother of an Israeli American man, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, taken captive by Hamas.

