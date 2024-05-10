Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Hawaii officials outline efforts to prevent another devastating wildfire ahead of a dry season

May 10, 2024, 4:16 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


HONOLULU (AP) — As Maui continues to recover from the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century, Hawaii officials are looking at preventing another similar disaster as the state heads into what is expected to be a dry, fire-prone season, Gov. Josh Green said Friday in proclaiming Wildfire Mitigation and Risk Reduction Preparedness Month.

The Aug. 8, 2023, wildfire destroyed much of the town of Lahaina and killed 101 people.

Of about 3,000 households displaced, about 600 still need to get into long-term housing, Green said. More than 60 people have applied for “One Ohana,” a $175 million fund, named after the Hawaiian word for family, to compensate the families of people killed, he said.

“We are now past the nine-month mark since the tragedy, and today’s Day 276,” Green said. “Most people now have gone through a great deal of recovery and healing. But there are still people wrestling with where they are.”

Climate change has been boosting drought in Hawaii, drying the archipelago’s vegetation and increasing the risks of destructive blazes. Wildfires were once rare in Hawaii, but they have grown in frequency in recent years.

Green warned of a “very dry season.” Officials highlighted wildfire preparation efforts, including expanding a network of remote weather stations, approval of a state fire marshal and encouraging neighborhoods to band together to become recognized as “ Firewise ” communities.

State Department of Transportation Director Ed Sniffen described the agency’s actions, including looking at evacuation routes and planting native, drought-resistant vegetation.

Honolulu Emergency Management Director Hiro Toiya encouraged residents to have go-bags ready for quick evacuations, with items such as essential documents and extra underwear.

“And I’m not being facetious, like just bring extra underwear,” he said. “That can just really make a difference in terms of your quality of life in the immediate aftermath of the emergency.”

The new head of the Maui Emergency Management Agency, Amos Lonokailua-Hewett, was expected to be among the officials at Friday’s news conference. But with National Weather Service thunderstorm alerts, “he chose to stay back, just in case,” said James Barros, administrator of the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency.

National News

Associated Press

Kansas’ governor has killed proposed limits on foreign land ownership

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Proposed restrictions in Kansas on the foreign ownership of land died Friday when the state’s Democratic governor vetoed a bill that top Republican lawmakers argued would protect military bases from Chinese spying. The Kansas House’s top GOP leader accused Gov. Laura Kelly of “apathy” toward serious national security threats from China […]

44 minutes ago

Associated Press

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.; Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas. ___ NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Secretary of State Antony Blinken; Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. ___ CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Blinken; Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark. ___ CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sens. Chris Murphy, […]

58 minutes ago

Associated Press

45-year–old pleads guilty in theft of bronze Jackie Robinson statue from Kansas park

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A 45-year-old man has pleaded guilty in the theft of a bronze Jackie Robinson statue that was cut off at the ankles and found days later smoldering in a trash can in a city park in Kansas. Ricky Alderete entered the plea during his arraignment Thursday. A judge signed off on […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Billy Graham statue for U.S. Capitol to be unveiled next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A statue of the late Rev. Billy Graham set to stand inside the U.S. Capitol to represent North Carolina will be unveiled next week in a ceremony. House Speaker Mike Johnson, other congressional members and the family of the Charlotte-born evangelist are expected to attend unveiling of the 7-foot (2.1-meter) tall […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Kentucky prosecutor accused of trading favors for meth and sex pleads guilty to federal charge

LONDON, Ky. (AP) — A former prosecutor in eastern Kentucky accused of doing favors for criminal defendants in return for methamphetamine and sexual favors pleaded guilty Friday to a federal charge. Scott Blair, 51, pleaded guilty to honest services wire fraud, the Blair resigned as commonwealth’s attorney for Perry County after his arrest last month. […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

A cyberattack on a big US health system diverts ambulances and takes records offline

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A cyberattack on the Ascension health system across the U.S. diverted ambulances, caused patients to miss medical visits and blocked online access to their records. An Ascension spokesperson said it detected “unusual activity” Wednesday on its computer network systems and that both its electronic records system and the MyChart system that […]

6 hours ago

Hawaii officials outline efforts to prevent another devastating wildfire ahead of a dry season