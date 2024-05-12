Close
NATIONAL NEWS

Reports: Police officer was shot and killed in Ohio after being ambushed

May 12, 2024, 5:01 AM

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


EUCLID, Ohio (AP) — A police officer was shot and killed in Ohio after being called to a residential area for a disturbance, local media reported.

Citing a statement from the Euclid Police Department, multiple news outlets said the officer was shot Saturday night after being ambushed by a suspect in the town of Euclid, a suburb of Cleveland.

The officer was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries.

Several law enforcement agencies were still hunting for the suspect early Sunday.

