Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CRIME BLOTTER

Man dead after stabbing at Capitol Hill light rail station

May 12, 2024, 3:10 PM

capitol hill stabbing...

Seattle Fire has confirmed the death of a 37-year-old man after being stabbed multiple times near Capitol Hill light rail station on Saturday. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle Fire has confirmed the death of a 37-year-old man after being stabbed multiple times near Capitol Hill light rail station on Saturday.

Crews treated the man before paramedics transported him in critical condition to Harborview Medical Center, according to Seattle Fire Department Public Information Officer David Cuerpo.

“The patient was declared deceased at the hospital,” Cuerpo said.

Police do not know what led to the stabbing and currently have no suspect identified.

Capitol Hill station remained closed throughout Saturday and buses were used to move riders around the closures.

As of Sunday morning, Sound Transit issued the “all clear” for the 1 Line to start running again.

This is an ongoing investigation, and officers are asking anyone with information to call SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

Crime Blotter

seattle police 6th cherry...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Seattle police shut down 6th Avenue, Cherry Street intersection

Seattle police closed down 6th Ave at Cherry Street on Sunday, blocking all lanes heading south or west for an active police scene.

8 hours ago

Image: Two Seattle Police Department vehicles are seen in Seattle....

Steve Coogan

Man arrested after allegedly using online ads to visit Seattle homes, commit robberies

Seattle police detectives arrested a man who allegedly committed multiple robberies after contacting victims online and going to their homes.

2 days ago

Image: Two Seattle Police Department (SPD) vehicles and officers are seen after two were detained i...

Lisa Brooks and James Lynch, KIRO Newsradio

Father allegedly shoots, kills 9-month-old son in Seattle

The Seattle Police Department is investigating the death of a baby in Seattle's Magnolia neighborhood Wednesday evening.

4 days ago

Photo: Vandals dumped 100 old tires at a Shoreline church....

James Lynch

Vandals dump 100 old tires at Shoreline church

Father Harley Crain was admiring the lawn of his Shoreline church. Then he saw a problem -- 100-old tires dumped in the church's backyard.

4 days ago

juveniles high-speed pursuit...

Frank Sumrall

5 juveniles, all under the age of 17, arrested after high-speed pursuit

Seattle police arrested a group of five juveniles, all males each under 16 years old, after they allegedly stole multiple cars.

4 days ago

Photo: K9 Quinn helped Shoreline officers and King County deputies conduct a major drug bust....

Julia Dallas

Major drug bust: Shoreline officers get 64 pounds of fentanyl off the streets

In a major drug bust, Shoreline officers were able to get 64.3 pounds of fentanyl and 2537,704 M30 fentanyl pills off the streets.

5 days ago

Man dead after stabbing at Capitol Hill light rail station