Man dead after stabbing at Capitol Hill light rail station

Seattle Fire has confirmed the death of a 37-year-old man after being stabbed multiple times near Capitol Hill light rail station on Saturday.

Crews treated the man before paramedics transported him in critical condition to Harborview Medical Center, according to Seattle Fire Department Public Information Officer David Cuerpo.

“The patient was declared deceased at the hospital,” Cuerpo said.

Police do not know what led to the stabbing and currently have no suspect identified.

Capitol Hill station remained closed throughout Saturday and buses were used to move riders around the closures.

As of Sunday morning, Sound Transit issued the “all clear” for the 1 Line to start running again.

Update: Update: 1 Line station at Capitol Hill is closed until further notice due to police activity. https://t.co/lxKZ60WojM — SoundTransit-Alerts (@Alerts_ST) May 12, 2024

This is an ongoing investigation, and officers are asking anyone with information to call SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.