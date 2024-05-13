Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

WORLD

Stock market today: Global stocks mixed after Wall St closes another winning week

May 12, 2024, 9:55 PM | Updated: May 13, 2024, 1:48 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


HONG KONG (AP) — World stocks were mixed on Monday after Wall Street coasted to the close of another winning week.

European markets were little changed. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.1% to 8,444.23. Germany’s DAX edged down by 2.40 to 18,770.45 and the CAC 40 in Paris lost 0.1% to 8,210.88.

The future for the S&P 500 edged 0.1% higher and that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average was less than 0.1% higher.

In Asia, the release of weak Chinese lending data and news that the U.S. government plans to raise tariffs on a raft of Chinese exports were weighing on sentiment.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 shed 0.1% to 38,179.46. The country’s first quarter economic growth figures are due to be released on Thursday.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.8% and ended at 19,108.78, helped by buying of technology shares.

But the Shanghai Composite index was 0.2% lower, to 3,148.02, after China’s inflation data rose for a third straight month in April, while the producer price index, which measures the cost of factory goods, declined for a 19th month, the National Bureau of Statistics reported on Saturday.

New loans fell to 730 billion yuan ($100 billion) in April from 3.09 trillion yuan in March and total credit declined partly due to a lower level of government bonds being issued. Officials said the data show demand remains weak with the real estate sector still ailing.

The Biden administration is expected to announce this week that it will raise tariffs on electric vehicles, semiconductors, solar equipment, and medical supplies imported from China, according to people familiar with the plan. Tariffs on electric vehicles, in particular, could quadruple from 25% to 100%.

These tariffs, which are expected to be announced on Tuesday, sparked selling of some automakers. Chinese EV maker BYD’s stock dropped 0.2% and NIO slumped 2%.

South Korea’s Kospi fell less than 0.1% to 2,727.21 and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was 1 point higher to 7,750.00.

Taiwan’s Taiex gained 0.7% after leading computer maker TSMC reported its revenue surged nearly 60% in April from a year earlier. India’s Sensex fell 0.6%.

On Friday, the S&P 500 rose 0.2% to 5,222.68 to finish a third straight winning week following a mostly miserable April. Early gains shrank after a discouraging report on U.S. consumer sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.3% to 39,512.84, and the Nasdaq composite edged down by 5.40 to 16,340.87.

The S&P 500 is within 0.6% of its record, helped by revived hopes the Federal Reserve may cut interest rates this year. A flood of stronger-than-expected reports on profits from big U.S. companies has also helped support the market.

In the bond market, Treasury yields rose following the discouraging preliminary report from the University of Michigan.

It suggested sentiment among U.S. consumers is weakening by much more than economists expected, and the drop was large enough to be “statistically significant and brings sentiment to its lowest reading in about six months,” according to Joanne Hsu, director of the survey of consumers.

Potentially even more discouraging is that U.S. consumers were forecasting inflation of 3.5% in the upcoming year, up from their forecast of 3.2% a month earlier. If such expectations spiral higher, the fear is that it could lead to a vicious cycle that worsens inflation.

In other trading, benchmark U.S. crude rose 33 cents to $78.59 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, was 27 cents higher at $83.06 a barrel.

The U.S. dollar edged up to 155.88 Japanese yen from 155.70 yen. The euro cost $1.0777, up from $1.0771.

World

Associated Press

Switzerland’s Nemo wins 68th Eurovision Song Contest after event roiled by protests over war in Gaza

MALMO, Sweden (AP) — Swiss singer Nemo won the 68th Eurovision Song Contest early Sunday with “The Code,” an operatic pop-rap ode to the singer’s journey toward embracing a nongender identity. Switzerland’s contestant beat Croatian rocker Baby Lasagna to the title by winning the most points from a combination of national juries and viewers around […]

2 days ago

Associated Press

Iraqi government asks the United Nations to wind down its political mission in the country

BAGHDAD (AP) — The Iraqi government has requested that the United Nations end a mission set up to promote governance and human rights reforms in the country by the end of 2025, the latest in a series of international bodies operating in the nation that Iraq has sought to wind down. The letter sent Wednesday […]

3 days ago

Associated Press

Stock market today: Global shares trade higher after Wall Street rally takes S&P 500 near record

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares traded higher Friday after a rally on Wall Street that pulled the S&P 500 back within 1% of its record. In London, the FTSE 100 rose 0.8% to 8,448.34 as the government reported that the British economy bounced back strongly in the first three months of the year, bringing to […]

3 days ago

Associated Press

Guyana says it gave permission for the US military to fly 2 powerful jets over the capital

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (AP) — Guyana’s government on Thursday said it gave permission for the U.S. military to fly two powerful F/A-18F Super Hornet jets over its capital to demonstrate the close military and other forms of cooperation between this oil-exporting South American nation and the United States. The country had about three hours notice of […]

3 days ago

Associated Press

Torchbearers in Marseille kick off the Olympic flame’s journey across France

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Joyful crowds gathered along the streets of France’s southern port of Marseille on Thursday to see torchbearers carrying the Olympic flame through the city’s most emblematic sites, a day after it arrived on a majestic three-mast ship for a welcoming ceremony. It was the first leg of an 11-week journey across […]

4 days ago

Associated Press

Stock market today: Global shares mostly higher after calm day on Wall St

TOKYO (AP) — World shares were mostly higher on Wednesday after U.S. stocks held relatively steady on Wall Street. Oil prices fell and the yen weakened further against the U.S. dollar. Germany’s DAX rose 0.2% to 18,626.00 and the CAC 40 in Paris jumped 0.6% to 8,122.40. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.4% to 8,347.77. The […]

5 days ago

Stock market today: Global stocks mixed after Wall St closes another winning week