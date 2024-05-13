Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

GM’s Cruise to start testing robotaxis in Phoenix area with human safety drivers on board

May 13, 2024, 11:50 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DETROIT (AP) — General Motors’ troubled Cruise autonomous vehicle unit said Monday it will start testing robotaxis in Arizona this week with human safety drivers on board.

Cruise said that during the testing, it will check the vehicles’ performance against the company’s “rigorous” safety and autonomous vehicle performance requirements.

Testing will start in Phoenix and gradually expand to Scottsdale, Tempe, Mesa, Gilbert, Chandler and Paradise Valley, the company said. The vehicles will operate in autonomous mode, but the human drivers will be ready to take over if needed as the company takes a step toward resuming driverless operations.

Human drivers are important in testing the vehicles’ performance “and the continuous improvement of our technology,” Cruise said.

Cruise suspended operations in October when one of its Chevrolet Bolt autonomous electric vehicles dragged a San Francisco pedestrian roughly 20 feet (6 meters) to the curb at roughly 7 miles per hour (11 kilometers per hour), after the pedestrian was hit by a human-driven vehicle.

But the California Public Utilities Commission, which in August granted Cruise a permit to operate an around-the-clock fleet of computer-driven taxis throughout San Francisco, alleged Cruise then covered up details of the crash for more than two weeks.

The incident resulted in Cruise’s license to operate its driverless fleet in California being suspended by regulators and triggered a purge of its leadership — in addition to layoffs that jettisoned about a quarter of its workforce — as GM curtailed its once-lofty ambitions in self-driving technology.

A new management team that General Motors installed at Cruise following the October incident acknowledged the company didn’t fully inform regulators.

Phil Koopman, a professor at Carnegie Mellon University who studies autonomous vehicle safety, said Phoenix is a good choice for Cruise to restart its operations, in part because it has less stringent regulations than the company faced in San Francisco.

The Phoenix area also has broad streets instead of narrow ones like San Francisco, and it has less traffic and fewer emergency vehicles, which caused problems for Cruise in San Francisco, he said.

“Good for them for being conservative,” Koopman said. “I think that in their position, it’s a smart move.”

National News

Associated Press

Feds accuse Rhode Island of warehousing kids with mental health, developmental disabilities

BOSTON (AP) — Rhode Island violated the civil rights of hundreds of children with mental health or developmental disabilities by routinely and unnecessarily segregating them at Bradley Hospital, an acute-care psychiatric hospital, federal prosecutors said Monday. Zachary Cunha, U.S. Attorney for the District of Rhode Island, said the multi-year investigation found that — rather than […]

23 minutes ago

Associated Press

OpenAI launches GPTo, improving ChatGPT’s text, visual and audio capabilities

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — OpenAI’s latest update to its artificial intelligence model can mimic human cadences in its verbal responses and can even try to detect people’s moods. The effect conjures up images of the 2013 Spike Jonze move “Her,” where the (human) main character falls in love with an artificially intelligent operating system, leading […]

45 minutes ago

Associated Press

New Mexico to stand in for California as McConaughey stars in new movie about a 2018 deadly wildfire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is standing in for California in a new film as Jamie Lee Curtis’ production company and others tell the story of a bus driver and a school teacher who rescued students during the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California’s history. The 2018 blaze killed 85 people and nearly […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

UNC board slashes diversity program funding to divert money to public safety resources

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — As North Carolina’s public university system considers a vote on changing its diversity policy, the system’s flagship university board voted Monday to cut funding for diversity programs in next year’s budget. The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Board of Trustees approved a change that would divert $2.3 million of […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Crews conduct controlled demolition on Baltimore bridge span as cleanup continues at collapse site

BALTIMORE (AP) — Crews conducted a controlled demolition Monday to break down the largest remaining span of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore. The explosives flashed orange and let off plumes of black smoke upon detonation, and the span crumpled into the water in seconds. The longest trusses toppled away from the grounded […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

US airlines are suing the Biden administration over a new rule to make certain fees easier to spot

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. airlines are suing to block the Biden administration from requiring greater transparency over fees that the carriers charge their passengers, saying that a new rule would confuse consumers by giving them too much information during the ticket-buying process. The U.S. Transportation Department said Monday it will vigorously defend the rule against […]

5 hours ago

GM’s Cruise to start testing robotaxis in Phoenix area with human safety drivers on board