Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Plans unveiled for memorial honoring victims of racist mass shooting at Buffalo supermarket

May 13, 2024, 2:39 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A permanent memorial honoring the 10 Black victims of a racist mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket will feature interconnected stone pillars and arches, and a windowed building where exhibitions and events will be held, community and elected leaders announced Monday.

The design, “Seeing Us,” by Jin Young Song and Douglass Alligood, was revealed a day before the second anniversary of the attack. It was selected from among 20 submissions to the 5/14 Memorial Commission, which was established months after an 18-year-old white gunman opened fire at a Tops supermarket on May 14, 2022.

New York state has committed $5 million to the $15 million project, Gov. Kathy Hochul said at a news conference to unveil the design. Buffalo will contribute $1 million, and a yearlong fundraising campaign is expected to make up the difference.

“As we approach the solemn two-year anniversary of when our neighbors were senselessly slaughtered solely because of the color of their skin, we rededicate ourselves in supporting the East Buffalo community, remembering those we lost, and supporting those who were injured,” she said.

Nine shoppers, ranging in age from 32 to 86, and a retired Buffalo police officer working as a security guard, were killed during the Saturday afternoon attack. Three store employees were wounded.

The Rev. Mark Blue, chairman of the 5/14 Memorial Commission, said the victims’ families were consulted during the design selection process.

“What happened on 5/14 was an act of senseless violence and it was an act of hate,” he said. “It’s my intent to make sure we have a memorial that the families and the communities can be proud of.”

Payton Gendron is serving a sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole after he pleaded guilty to state charges of murder and hate-motivated domestic terrorism. He is awaiting trial on separate federal charges and could receive the death penalty if convicted. He has pleaded not guilty in that case.

To mark the second anniversary of the shooting on Tuesday, Tops Friendly Markets will dedicate another memorial near the store and hold a moment of silence at 2:28 p.m., the time of the attack.

Buffalo artist Valeria Cray and her son Hiram Cray, a faculty member at the State University of New York Corning Community College, created a sculpture called “Unity for the Honor Space” for the memorial. The site also features 10 granite bollards.

National News

Associated Press

Florida man sentenced to 3 years in prison for firebombing California Planned Parenthood clinic

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A 21-year-old Florida man was sentenced Monday to three and a half years in prison for firebombing a Southern California Planned Parenthood clinic in 2022, federal prosecutors said. Xavier Batten pleaded guilty in January to one felony count of possessing an unregistered destructive device and one misdemeanor count of intentionally […]

57 minutes ago

Photo: Former President Donald Trump returns to the courtroom after a break at Manhattan criminal c...

Julia Dallas

John and Jake: Gonzaga graduate, lawyer gets inside look at Trump hush money trial

Donald Trump's hush money trial is in the fourth week of witness testimonies. Spokane-born attorney Jon Selden got an inside look.

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Supreme Court denies California’s appeal for immunity for COVID-19 deaths at San Quentin prison

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday denied an appeal from California corrections officials who sought immunity from lawsuits claiming they acted with deliberate indifference when they caused a deadly COVID-19 outbreak at one of the world’s most famous prisons four years ago. The justices turned down the appeal without comment or […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

New Mexico forges rule for treatment and reuse of oil-industry fracking water amid protests

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Environmental officials in New Mexico took initial steps Monday toward regulating the treatment and reuse of oil industry fracking water as the state grapples with scarce water supplies and fossil fuel producers confront shrinking opportunities for wastewater disposal. A state water quality commission opened a weeklong series of hearings as […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Investigators continue search for the hit-and-run boater who killed a 15-year-old girl in Florida

MIAMI (AP) — Investigators continue to search for the boater who fatally struck a 15-year-old girl off a South Florida beach and fled without stopping, while friends and family members mourn her loss. A funeral service for Ella Adler was held Monday morning at Temple Beth Sholom in Miami Beach. Adler was a freshman at […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Families suing over 2021 jet fuel leak into Navy drinking water in Hawaii seek $225K to $1.25M

HONOLULU (AP) — A lawyer representing U.S. military families suing over a 2021 jet fuel leak into a Navy drinking water system in Hawaii asked a judge Monday to award plaintiffs a range of about $225,000 to about $1.25 million each in damages. In a closing argument at the end of a two-week trial in […]

3 hours ago

Plans unveiled for memorial honoring victims of racist mass shooting at Buffalo supermarket