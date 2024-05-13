Close
CRIME BLOTTER

Have you seen this person? Video catches alleged arsonist set Shoreline home on fire

May 13, 2024, 4:46 PM | Updated: 6:53 pm

Image: Shoreline police are looking for a person who allegedly set a house on fire....

Shoreline police are looking for a person who allegedly set a house on fire. (Image courtesy of the Shoreline Police Department)

(Image courtesy of the Shoreline Police Department)

Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Shoreline police are looking for a person accused of setting a home on fire.

A Nest camera caught the alleged arsonist spraying what appears to be gasoline on the home, setting it ablaze and running away.

According to the Shoreline Police Department, the arson happened on May 10 around 6:30 a.m. on North 183rd Street.

Other crime: 13-year-old girl shot by boyfriend in front of family

If anyone has information they are asked to call 206-296-3311.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest.

