Shoreline police are looking for a person accused of setting a home on fire.

A Nest camera caught the alleged arsonist spraying what appears to be gasoline on the home, setting it ablaze and running away.

Request for Information: Arson On Friday, May 10th, 2024, at approximately 6:30 am., officers responded to an arson that occurred in the 1600 block of N 183rd St. in Shoreline. If you have any info about this incident, please call 206 296-3311.@ShorelineWAGov @kingcosoPIO pic.twitter.com/vm6lSVhtYC — Shoreline Police (@ShorelinePolice) May 13, 2024

According to the Shoreline Police Department, the arson happened on May 10 around 6:30 a.m. on North 183rd Street.

Other crime: 13-year-old girl shot by boyfriend in front of family

If anyone has information they are asked to call 206-296-3311.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email her here.