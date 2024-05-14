Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

LA County puts 66 probation officers on leave for misconduct including sexual abuse, excessive force

May 13, 2024, 8:50 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles County Probation Department announced Monday that it has put 66 of its officers on administrative leave in the past five months for alleged offenses including excessive force, sexual abuse and drug possession.

The department said the announcement was intended as an effort to “regain public trust” as it roots out employees who engage in misconduct at the nation’s largest probation agency with 2,800 sworn officers.

“We are releasing this information in the spirit of greater transparency and to assure our stakeholders — especially the families of youths in our juvenile facilities — that we will not tolerate anything that impedes our mission to provide a safe, nurturing and structured environment for those entrusted to our care,” Probation Chief Guillermo Viera Rosa said in a statement.

The probation officers placed on leave since January 1 were assigned to both the department’s adult and juvenile operations.

Of the 66 officers cited, 39 were for issues of general misconduct, which includes suspected use of excessive force, child endangerment or abuse, possession of contraband, and negligent supervision, officials said.

In addition, 18 were put on leave for suspected sexual misconduct and nine for arrests unrelated to employment.

National News

Associated Press

Congress is sending families less help for day care costs. So states are stepping in

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Across the country, the story for families is virtually the same: Child care is unaffordable for many, hard to find for those who can pay, and financially precarious for day care operators and their employees. The Biden administration and Congress tried to alleviate some of these problems when the pandemic crippled […]

17 minutes ago

Associated Press

Florida man sentenced to 3 years in prison for firebombing California Planned Parenthood clinic

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A 21-year-old Florida man was sentenced Monday to three and a half years in prison for firebombing a Southern California Planned Parenthood clinic in 2022, federal prosecutors said. Xavier Batten pleaded guilty in January to one felony count of possessing an unregistered destructive device and one misdemeanor count of intentionally […]

3 hours ago

Photo: Former President Donald Trump returns to the courtroom after a break at Manhattan criminal c...

Julia Dallas

John and Jake: Gonzaga graduate, lawyer gets inside look at Trump hush money trial

Donald Trump's hush money trial is in the fourth week of witness testimonies. Spokane-born attorney Jon Selden got an inside look.

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Supreme Court denies California’s appeal for immunity for COVID-19 deaths at San Quentin prison

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday denied an appeal from California corrections officials who sought immunity from lawsuits claiming they acted with deliberate indifference when they caused a deadly COVID-19 outbreak at one of the world’s most famous prisons four years ago. The justices turned down the appeal without comment or […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

New Mexico forges rule for treatment and reuse of oil-industry fracking water amid protests

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Environmental officials in New Mexico took initial steps Monday toward regulating the treatment and reuse of oil industry fracking water as the state grapples with scarce water supplies and fossil fuel producers confront shrinking opportunities for wastewater disposal. A state water quality commission opened a weeklong series of hearings as […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Investigators continue search for the hit-and-run boater who killed a 15-year-old girl in Florida

MIAMI (AP) — Investigators continue to search for the boater who fatally struck a 15-year-old girl off a South Florida beach and fled without stopping, while friends and family members mourn her loss. A funeral service for Ella Adler was held Monday morning at Temple Beth Sholom in Miami Beach. Adler was a freshman at […]

5 hours ago

LA County puts 66 probation officers on leave for misconduct including sexual abuse, excessive force