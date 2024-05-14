Close
CHOKEPOINTS

Truck fire shuts down all I-405 lanes heading north

May 14, 2024, 6:45 AM | Updated: 8:54 am

I-405 truck fire...

What's left of the truck after the fire on I-405 in Renton. (Photo courtesy of WSP Trooper Rick Johnson via X)

(Photo courtesy of WSP Trooper Rick Johnson via X)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

All lanes of Interstate 405 (I-405) heading north at Sunset Boulevard in Renton are blocked due to major truck fire.

“We’ve got a truck fire that’s fully blocking all lanes near NE Park Drive/SR 900 (around milepost 5),” the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) stated on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Emergency crews are en route.”

“I can see the smoke from 167 by the 277th exit,” Robert, a trucker from Puyallup, texted the KIRO Newsradio text-line. “Just jumped onto I-5 and traffic’s heavy. Looks like everyone else is doing the same thing.”

The HOV lane of I-405 heading south at the same spot was also blocked, but has been reopened, according to WSDOT.

WSDOT is recommending drivers to take alternate routes as crews try to clear the roads. There is an approximate three-mile backup at the scene, according to WSDOT.

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

Truck fire shuts down all I-405 lanes heading north