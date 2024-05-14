Truck fire shuts down all I-405 lanes heading north

All lanes of Interstate 405 (I-405) heading north at Sunset Boulevard in Renton are blocked due to major truck fire.

“We’ve got a truck fire that’s fully blocking all lanes near NE Park Drive/SR 900 (around milepost 5),” the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) stated on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Emergency crews are en route.”

Good morning! Happy Tuesday. Not so happy start to the morning commute on northbound I-405 in Renton. We’ve got a truck fire that’s FULLY BLOCKING all lanes near NE Park Drive/SR 900 (around milepost 5). 🔥🚒 Emergency crews are enroute. USE ALTERNATE ROUTES! @CityofRenton pic.twitter.com/bCHF5mEL6S — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) May 14, 2024

“I can see the smoke from 167 by the 277th exit,” Robert, a trucker from Puyallup, texted the KIRO Newsradio text-line. “Just jumped onto I-5 and traffic’s heavy. Looks like everyone else is doing the same thing.”

The HOV lane of I-405 heading south at the same spot was also blocked, but has been reopened, according to WSDOT.

WSDOT is recommending drivers to take alternate routes as crews try to clear the roads. There is an approximate three-mile backup at the scene, according to WSDOT.

