Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

POLITICS

Georgian lawmakers approve a divisive foreign influence bill that sparked weeks of protests

May 14, 2024, 2:13 AM | Updated: 11:00 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Georgian lawmakers on Tuesday approved a “foreign influence” bill that sparked weeks of mass protests, with critics calling it a Russian-style threat to free speech and the country’s aspirations to join the European Union.

After the 84-30 vote, a crowd of protesters in front of parliament tried to break metal barriers near the building. At least 13 people were arrested in the protest, police said. Georgian news reports showed one with severe cuts and bruises on his head.

The bill requires media and nongovernmental organizations and other nonprofit groups to register as “pursuing the interests of a foreign power” if they receive more than 20% of their funding from abroad.

The government says the bill is needed to stem what it deems as harmful foreign actors trying to destabilize politics in the South Caucasus nation of 3.7 million people.

The opposition has denounced the bill as “the Russian law” because Moscow uses similar legislation to crack down on independent news media, nonprofits and activists critical of the Kremlin.

European Council President Charles Michel said Tuesday that if Georgians “want to join the EU, they have to respect the fundamental principles of the rule of law and the democratic principles.”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the U.S. was “deeply troubled” by the legislation, which she said “runs counter to democratic values and would move Georgia further away from the values of the European Union. And let’s not forget also NATO.”

Enacting the law “will compel us to fundamentally reassess our relationship with Georgia,” she added.

The bill is nearly identical to one that the governing Georgian Dream party was pressured to withdraw last year after street protests. Renewed demonstrations have rocked Georgia for weeks, with demonstrators scuffling with police, who used tear gas and water cannons to disperse them.

President Salome Zourabichvili, who is increasingly at odds with the governing party, has vowed to veto the bill, but Georgian Dream has a majority sufficient to override it. Zourabichvili has 14 days to act.

Over the weekend, thousands poured into the streets of the capital, Tbilisi.

Inside parliament, the debate was interrupted by a brawl. Georgian Dream lawmaker Dimitry Samkharadze was seen charging toward Levan Khabeishvili, head of the main opposition party United National Movement, after he accused Samkharadze of organizing mobs to beat up opposition supporters.

In a speech Tuesday, Georgian Dream lawmaker Archil Talakvadze accused “the radical and anti-national political opposition united by political vendetta” of using the protests for their own political purpose and “hoping for events to take a radical turn.”

Ana Tsitlidze of the United National Movement said the protests showed how unified Georgia was “in fighting for its European future.”

Another prominent opposition figure, Giorgi Vashadze, asserted that the Georgian Dream party “is completely outside the constitution, outside the law, and they are betraying our country’s European future.”

Politics

Associated Press

Speaker Mike Johnson’s appearance at Trump’s felony trial marks a remarkable moment in US politics

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson assailed the U.S. judicial system on Tuesday, becoming the highest-ranking Republican to attend court with Donald Trump and using his powerful position to attack the case against the former president as an illegitimate “sham.” It was a remarkable moment in modern American politics: The House speaker turning his Republican Party […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Ohio police fatally shoot Amazon warehouse guard who tried to kill supervisor, authorities say

A security guard trainee at an Amazon warehouse in Ohio was fatally shot by police after he tried to shoot his supervisor at close range and later shot an officer who was saved by his bulletproof vest, authorities said. The initial shooting occurred around 4:40 p.m. Sunday at the warehouse in West Jefferson and was […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

The Latest | Prosecutors in Trump hush money trial finish direct examination of Cohen

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s fixer-turned-foe returned to the witness stand and could face a bruising round of questioning from the former president’s lawyers as soon as Tuesday. Michael Cohen ‘s testimony this week has linked Trump to all aspects of a hush money scheme that prosecutors say was aimed at stifling stories that […]

6 hours ago

Associated Press

US investigating Waymo autonomous vehicles after reports of crashes or possible traffic violations

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government’s highway safety agency has opened another investigation of automated driving systems, this time into crashes involving Waymo’s self-driving vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration posted documents detailing the probe on its website early Tuesday after getting 22 reports of Waymo vehicles either crashing or doing something that may […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

Biden hikes tariffs on Chinese EVs, solar cells, steel, aluminum — and snipes at Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden slapped major new tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, advanced batteries, solar cells, steel, aluminum and medical equipment on Tuesday, taking potshots at Donald Trump along the way as he embraced a strategy that’s increasing friction between the world’s two largest economies. The Democratic president said that Chinese government subsidies […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

The Latest | UN says over half a million people flee fighting in Gaza; Israel marks Independence Day

More than half a million Palestinians have been displaced in recent days by escalating Israeli military operations in Rafah and northern Gaza, the United Nations says. Israelis celebrated their Independence Day on Tuesday with barbecues in parks across the country, although the normally raucous parties were smaller and quieter this year because of the war […]

11 hours ago

Georgian lawmakers approve a divisive foreign influence bill that sparked weeks of protests