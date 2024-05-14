Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Former University of Missouri frat member pleads guilty in hazing that caused brain damage

May 14, 2024, 7:43 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A former member of a University of Missouri fraternity has pleaded guilty in the hazing of another student that caused blindness and significant brain damage.

Ryan P. Delanty of Manchester, Missouri, pleaded guilty Friday in Boone County to supplying liquor to a minor and misdemeanor hazing, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors will recommend a six-month jail sentence followed by six months of house arrest. Sentencing is May 24.

The hazing in October 2021 at a Phi Gamma Delta fraternity event left freshman Danny Santulli unable to see, walk or speak.

“Ryan understands the gravity of the situation, and he’s pleased to reach a resolution that avoided a trial,” said Delanty’s lawyer, Stephanie Fortus.

Santulli was pledging the fraternity in October when he was found unresponsive due to alcohol poisoning. Authorities said his blood alcohol content was 0.486, six times the legal limit.

The fraternity chapter was shut down. Santulli’s relatives filed a civil lawsuit against the fraternity and 23 members. It was settled for an unspecified amount in 2022.

Another fraternity member, Thomas Shultz of Chesterfield, Missouri, pleaded guilty in April to supplying liquor to a minor. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail, two years of probation, and was ordered to perform community service and complete a drug and alcohol education program.

National News

Associated Press

The Latest | Speaker Johnson decries Trump’s hush money trial as Cohen testifies

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s fixer-turned-foe returned to the witness stand and could face a bruising round of questioning from the former president’s lawyers as soon as Tuesday. Michael Cohen ‘s testimony on Monday linked Trump to all aspects of a hush money scheme that prosecutors say was aimed at stifling stories that threatened […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

US investigating Waymo autonomous vehicles after reports of crashes or possible traffic violations

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government’s highway safety agency has opened another investigation of automated driving systems, this time into crashes involving Waymo’s self-driving vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration posted documents detailing the probe on its website early Tuesday after getting 22 reports of Waymo vehicles either crashing or doing something that may […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Congress is sending families less help for day care costs. So states are stepping in

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Across the country, the story for families is virtually the same: Child care is unaffordable for many, hard to find for those who can pay, and financially precarious for day care operators and their employees. The Biden administration and Congress tried to alleviate some of these problems when the pandemic crippled […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

As House Speaker heads to court with Trump, hush money witness Cohen is testifying

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s fixer-turned-foe Michael Cohen awaits a bruising round of questioning from the former president’s lawyers on Tuesday after testimony linked their celebrity client to all aspects of a hush money scheme that prosecutors say was aimed at stifling stories that threatened his 2016 campaign. Trump, the first former U.S. president […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

LA County puts 66 probation officers on leave for misconduct including sexual abuse, excessive force

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles County Probation Department announced Monday that it has put 66 of its officers on administrative leave in the past five months for alleged offenses including excessive force, sexual abuse and drug possession. The department said the announcement was intended as an effort to “regain public trust” as it […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Florida man sentenced to 3 years in prison for firebombing California Planned Parenthood clinic

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A 21-year-old Florida man was sentenced Monday to three and a half years in prison for firebombing a Southern California Planned Parenthood clinic in 2022, federal prosecutors said. Xavier Batten pleaded guilty in January to one felony count of possessing an unregistered destructive device and one misdemeanor count of intentionally […]

13 hours ago

Former University of Missouri frat member pleads guilty in hazing that caused brain damage