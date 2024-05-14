Former University of Missouri frat member pleads guilty in hazing that caused brain damage

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A former member of a University of Missouri fraternity has pleaded guilty in the hazing of another student that caused blindness and significant brain damage.

Ryan P. Delanty of Manchester, Missouri, pleaded guilty Friday in Boone County to supplying liquor to a minor and misdemeanor hazing, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors will recommend a six-month jail sentence followed by six months of house arrest. Sentencing is May 24.

The hazing in October 2021 at a Phi Gamma Delta fraternity event left freshman Danny Santulli unable to see, walk or speak.

“Ryan understands the gravity of the situation, and he’s pleased to reach a resolution that avoided a trial,” said Delanty’s lawyer, Stephanie Fortus.

Santulli was pledging the fraternity in October when he was found unresponsive due to alcohol poisoning. Authorities said his blood alcohol content was 0.486, six times the legal limit.

The fraternity chapter was shut down. Santulli’s relatives filed a civil lawsuit against the fraternity and 23 members. It was settled for an unspecified amount in 2022.

Another fraternity member, Thomas Shultz of Chesterfield, Missouri, pleaded guilty in April to supplying liquor to a minor. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail, two years of probation, and was ordered to perform community service and complete a drug and alcohol education program.