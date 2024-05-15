Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Delaware police exchange gunfire with woman in police chase through 2 states that ends in her death

May 15, 2024, 10:54 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


A police pursuit through two states that involved two separate shootouts with law enforcement officers and several crashes ended with the death of the woman being sought, authorities said.

Wilmington police began their pursuit of the 23-year-old woman shortly before noon Tuesday at a Delaware residence, seeking to arrest her on a warrant stemming from a December 2023 shooting. She fled the home in a vehicle and rammed multiple police vehicles before driving along I-95 northbound into Pennsylvania, as Wilmington officers and Delaware state police troopers followed her.

Shortly after entering Pennsylvania, the woman crashed her vehicle and started firing at the officers, and two troopers returned fire, authorities said. It’s not known if the woman was struck by any shots at that time, authorities said.

The woman then carjacked another vehicle and drove to Chester, where she crashed into a structure. She then entered a home where she was confronted by a mother with her baby before she took another car and tried to flee again, authorities said.

However, several officers — including three from Wilmington, five Delaware state troopers and individual officers from Trainer and Chester in Pennsylvania — started shooting at the vehicle, and the woman soon succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

The woman’s name has not been released pending notification of relatives.

One Wilmington officer was treated at a hospital for an undisclosed minor injury. No other injuries were reported in the chase or related incidents.

The Wilmington officers who fired their weapons have been placed on administrative duty pending an investigation, which is standard policy in police-related shootings. Authorities have not released the names of the law enforcement officers involved in the pursuit or the shootings.

National News

Associated Press

Pro-Palestinian protesters place fake bloody corpses at home of University of Michigan official

Pro-Palestinian protesters wearing masks pitched tents and placed fake bloody corpses outside the home of a University of Michigan board member Wednesday, raising tension with the school. Sarah Hubbard, chair of the university’s governing board, said the 6 a.m. demonstration at her home in Okemos involved 30 people. “They approached my home and taped a […]

12 minutes ago

Associated Press

Interior Dept staffer becomes first Jewish Biden appointee to publicly resign over war in Gaza

WASHINGTON (AP) — An Interior Department staffer on Wednesday became the first Jewish political appointee to publicly resign in protest of U.S. support for Israel’s war in Gaza. Lily Greenberg Call, a special assistant to the chief of staff in the Interior Department, accused President Joe Biden of using Jews to justify U.S. policy in […]

2 hours ago

biden trump debate...

Josh Boak, Zeke Miller and Jill Colvin, The Associated Press

Biden and Trump agree to 2 presidential debates, in June and in September

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump on Wednesday agreed to hold two campaign debates — the first on June 27 hosted by CNN.

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Boat strike causes oil spill, partial collapse of bridge between Galveston and Pelican Island, Texas

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — A barge slammed into a bridge pillar in Galveston, Texas, on Wednesday, spilling oil into surrounding waters and closing the only road to a smaller and separate island that is home to a university, officials said. There were no immediate reports of injuries, although officials said one person on the barge […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

CNX plans $1.5B hydrogen fuels plant at Pittsburgh airport, but wants federal tax credit to build it

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Natural gas producer CNX Resources said it plans to build a $1.5 billion facility at Pittsburgh’s airport to make hydrogen-based fuels, but only if President Joe Biden’s administration allows coal mine methane to qualify for tax credits that are central to the Democrat’s plan to fight climate change. The proposed facility […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Pickup driver with lengthy record held in Florida bus crash that killed 8 Mexican farmworkers

OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A man with a long record of dangerous driving pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to driving under the influence-manslaughter in the deaths of eight Mexican farmworkers whose bus was sideswiped by his pickup truck in central Florida. Dozens more were injured. Bryan Maclean Howard, 41, remains jailed without bond for Tuesday’s […]

16 hours ago

Delaware police exchange gunfire with woman in police chase through 2 states that ends in her death