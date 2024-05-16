Close
LIFESTYLE

Hawaii native Savannah Gankiewicz crowned Miss USA after the previous winner resigned

May 15, 2024, 10:17 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Savannah Gankiewicz of Hawaii was crowned Miss USA 2023 on Wednesday, more than a week after the previous titleholder resigned citing her mental health.

Gankiewicz, a model who leads a female empowerment nonprofit, will hold the title until August — the remainder of the pagaent’s term, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.

“I am ready to make a positive impact with this organization that I hold dear to my heart,” said Gankiewicz, of Maui, during a ceremony at the Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach.

As the first runner-up, Gankiewicz was announced as the replacement for former Miss USA 2023 Noelia Voigt, who stepped aside May 6. In a statement, Voigt thanked her fans and wrote, “Never compromise your physical and mental well-being.”

Voigt, a former Miss Utah, was crowned in September 2023.

Miss Teen USA, UmaSofia Srivastava, also resigned her title within days of Voigt’s resignation in a shock to the Miss Universe Organization, which runs both pageants.

Srivastava, the former Miss New Jersey Teen USA, wrote in a statement that her personal values no longer fully align with the direction of the organization.”

