Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Firefighters rush to put out 2 large overnight blazes in Kent

May 17, 2024, 10:16 AM

Image: The Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority was on the scene to put a fire in Kent early on Frid...

The Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority was on the scene to put a fire in Kent early on Friday, May 17, 2024. (Image provided by Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority/@PugetSoundFire on X)

(Image provided by Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority/@PugetSoundFire on X)

Steve Coogan's Profile Picture

BY STEVE COOGAN


MyNorthwest Lead Editor

Firefighters in Kent had to rush to two scenes to put out significant fires early Friday.

One of the fires was at a commercial location on the 6200 block of 238th Place South. The other was at an abandoned and boarded-up house in the 26100 block of 116th Avenue SE.

Pat Pawlak, division chief and public information officer for the Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority, said in a video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, early Friday that the fire at 238th Place South was a leasing office of an apartment complex and firefighters responded to the call at approximately 12:30 a.m. He reported the fire was extinguished in 45 minutes and while the fire was being out, the roof partially collapsed.

Image: Puget Sound Fire was on location of a commercial fire in the 6200 block of 238th Place South on Friday, May 17, 2024.

Puget Sound Fire was on location of a commercial fire in the 6200 block of 238th Place South on Friday, May 17, 2024. (Image provided by Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority/@PugetSoundFire on X)

Later, Puget Sound Fire moved to the fire at the vacant home on 116th Avenue SE. The agency first posted on X about the fire at 3:40 a.m. Pawlak said in a separate video posted to X that when firefighters arrived to the scene, they discovered fire shooting from the roof of the structure. He went on to explain that the department fought the fire defensively due to firefighter safety concerns and it was extinguished in 30 minutes.

Pawlak confirmed there were no injuries to firefighters or residents as a result of these fires.

The causes of the fires are under investigation.

Contributing: Sam Campbell, KIRO Newsradio

Steve Coogan is the lead editor of MyNorthwest. You can read more of his stories here. Follow Steve on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here.

MyNorthwest News

Photo: The Kia logo brands a steering wheel inside of a Kia car....

Micki Gamez

Another Kia software upgrade is happening in Bellevue

Kia through the Bellevue Police Department is offering free software upgrades to those who qualify in an effort to prevent theft.

42 minutes ago

Image: Scottie Scheffler celebrates after a birdie on the 10th hole during the second round of the ...

Associated Press

No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler: From the course to jail and back after Friday arrest

Top-ranked golfer Scottie Scheffler was arrested after police say he dragged an officer while trying to get around a fatal accident Friday.

1 hour ago

Image: The Spirit AeroSystems sign is seen, July 25, 2013, in Wichita, Kansas....

The MyNorthwest staff with wire reports

Boeing supplier Spirit AeroSystems is laying off 450 after production of troubled 737s slows

Spirit AeroSystems, a key Boeing supplier that makes the fuselages for its popular 737 Max airplanes is laying off about 450 workers because production has slowed down ever since a panel flew off one of those airplanes operated by Alaska Airlines in midair in January. A spokesman for Spirit AeroSystems confirmed the layoffs at its […]

6 hours ago

Image: A burner on a stove emits blue flames from natural gas in Des Plaines, Illinois in 2005....

Matt Markovich

Signature gathering begins for initiative to keep natural gas in Washington

Those seeking to halt the state's efforts to eliminate natural gas use in homes and buildings want to get the measure on the November ballot.

15 hours ago

Photo: Tacoma City Council member Catherine Ushka has died after a battle with cancer. She represen...

Julia Dallas

Tacoma City Council member Ushka dies after battle with cancer

Tacoma City Council member Catherine Ushka has died after a battle with cancer. She represented District 4.

19 hours ago

Image: Interstate 5 north in Everett was shut down and blocked on Thursday, May 16, 2024. The closu...

Steve Coogan

I-5 north in Everett reopens after officer-involved shooting left suspect dead

Interstate 5 north in Everett at US 2 reopened late Thursday after an officer-involved shooting left one suspect dead.

19 hours ago

Firefighters rush to put out 2 large overnight blazes in Kent