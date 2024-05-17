Firefighters rush to put out 2 large overnight blazes in Kent

Firefighters in Kent had to rush to two scenes to put out significant fires early Friday.

One of the fires was at a commercial location on the 6200 block of 238th Place South. The other was at an abandoned and boarded-up house in the 26100 block of 116th Avenue SE.

Pat Pawlak, division chief and public information officer for the Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority, said in a video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, early Friday that the fire at 238th Place South was a leasing office of an apartment complex and firefighters responded to the call at approximately 12:30 a.m. He reported the fire was extinguished in 45 minutes and while the fire was being out, the roof partially collapsed.

Later, Puget Sound Fire moved to the fire at the vacant home on 116th Avenue SE. The agency first posted on X about the fire at 3:40 a.m. Pawlak said in a separate video posted to X that when firefighters arrived to the scene, they discovered fire shooting from the roof of the structure. He went on to explain that the department fought the fire defensively due to firefighter safety concerns and it was extinguished in 30 minutes.

Pawlak confirmed there were no injuries to firefighters or residents as a result of these fires.

The causes of the fires are under investigation.

Puget Sound Fire is on location of a residential fire in the 26100 block of 116 Avenue SE. pic.twitter.com/ukZSuONKBg — Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) May 17, 2024

Contributing: Sam Campbell, KIRO Newsradio

Steve Coogan is the lead editor of MyNorthwest. You can read more of his stories here. Follow Steve on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here.