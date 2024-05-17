Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Last student who helped integrate the University of North Carolina’s undergraduate body has died

May 17, 2024, 9:09 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Ralph Kennedy Frasier, the final surviving member of a trio of African American youths who were the first to desegregate the undergraduate student body at North Carolina’s flagship public university in the 1950s, has died.

Frasier, who had been in declining health over the past several months, died May 8 at age 85 at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida, according to son Ralph Frasier Jr. A memorial service was scheduled for Saturday in Columbus, Ohio, where Frasier spent much of his working career.

Frasier, his older brother LeRoy, and John Lewis Brandon — all Durham high school classmates — fought successfully against Jim Crow laws when they were able to attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in the fall of 1955. LeRoy Frasier died in late 2017, with Brandon following weeks later.

Initially, the Hillside High School students’ enrollment applications were denied, even though the UNC law school had been integrated a few years earlier. And the landmark Brown vs. Board of Education decision that outlawed segregation happened in 1954.

The trustee board of UNC — the nation’s oldest public university — then passed a resolution barring the admission of Blacks as undergraduates. The students sued and a federal court ordered they be admitted. The ruling ultimately was affirmed by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The trio became plaintiffs, in part, because their families were insulated from financial retribution — the brothers’ parents worked for Black-owned North Carolina Mutual Life Insurance Co. in Durham, for example. The brothers were 14 months apart in age, but Ralph started his education early.

After the legal victory, it still was not easy being on campus. In an interview at the time of his brother’s death, Frasier recalled that the school’s golf course and the university-owned Carolina Inn were off-limits. At football games, they were seated in a section with custodial workers, who were Black. And the three lived on their own floor of a section of a dormitory.

“Those days were probably the most stressful of my life,” Frasier told The Associated Press in 2010 when the three visited Chapel Hill to be honored. “I can’t say that I have many happy memories.”

The brothers studied three years at Chapel Hill before Ralph left for the Army and LeRoy for the Peace Corps. Attending UNC “was extremely tough on them. They were tired,” Ralph Frasier Jr. said this week in an interview.

The brothers later graduated from North Carolina Central University in Durham, an historically Black college. LeRoy Frasier worked as an English teacher for many years in New York. Brandon got his degrees elsewhere and worked in the chemical industry.

Frasier also obtained a law degree at N.C. Central, after which began a long career in legal services and banking, first with Wachovia and later Huntington Bancshares in Columbus.

Ralph Frasier was proud of promoting racial change in the Columbus business community and by serving on a committee that helped put two Black jurists on the federal bench, his son said.

Relationships with UNC-Chapel Hill improved, leading to the 2010 campus celebration of their pioneering efforts, and scholarships were named in their honor.

Still, Ralph Frasier Jr. said it was disappointing to see the current UNC-Chapel Hill trustee board vote this week to recommend diverting money from diversity programs for next year.

“It’s almost a smack in the face and a step backwards in time,” Ralph Frasier Jr. said. The action comes as the UNC system’s Board of Governors will soon decide whether to rework its diversity policy for the 17 campuses statewide.

Frasier’s survivors include his wife of 42 years, Jeannine Marie Quick-Frasier; six children, 14 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

National News

Associated Press

An abortion rights initiative makes the ballot in conservative South Dakota

South Dakota voters will decide on abortion rights this fall, getting a chance at direct democracy on the contentious issue in a conservative state where a trigger law banning nearly all abortions went into effect after Roe v. Wade was overturned. The state’s top election official announced Thursday that about 85% of the more than […]

2 hours ago

Image: The Spirit AeroSystems sign is seen, July 25, 2013, in Wichita, Kansas....

The MyNorthwest staff with wire reports

Boeing supplier Spirit AeroSystems is laying off 450 after production of troubled 737s slows

Spirit AeroSystems, a key Boeing supplier that makes the fuselages for its popular 737 Max airplanes is laying off about 450 workers because production has slowed down ever since a panel flew off one of those airplanes operated by Alaska Airlines in midair in January. A spokesman for Spirit AeroSystems confirmed the layoffs at its […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Scheffler, charged with assault after officer dragged near fatal crash, tees off at PGA Championship

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Masters champion Scottie Scheffler was arrested Friday morning on his way to the PGA Championship, with stunning images showing him handcuffed as he was taken to jail for not following police orders during a pedestrian fatality investigation. In a span of four hours, the top-ranked golfer in the world was arrested […]

6 hours ago

Associated Press

Protests are planned in Serbia against a real estate project financed by Trump’s son-in-law Kushner

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Opposition groups in Serbia are planning protests against a real estate development project that will be financed by the firm of Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, at the site of the former Serbian army headquarters destroyed in a U.S.-led NATO bombing campaign in 1999. The Serbian government earlier this week signed […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Stock market today: World shares retreat, though China stocks are lifted by new property measures

World shares were mostly lower on Friday, though Chinese stocks reversed earlier losses following the announcement of fresh measures to revive the ailing property market. U.S. futures were little changed, with the contract for the Dow Jones Industrial Average near 40,000 after it topped that level for the first time on Thursday. In early European […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Hundreds pack funeral for Roger Fortson, the Black airman killed in his home by a Florida deputy

STONECREST, Ga. (AP) — Hundreds of Air Force members in dress blues joined Roger Fortson’s family, friends and others at a suburban Atlanta megachurch on Friday to pay their final respects to the Black senior airman, who was shot and killed in his Florida home earlier this month by a sheriff’s deputy. People lined up […]

13 hours ago

Last student who helped integrate the University of North Carolina’s undergraduate body has died