Ransom: Position Of Trust

May 17, 2024, 4:38 PM | Updated: 4:39 pm

A kidnapping in Texas turned to a ransom demand of $500,000, an FBI chase, and a suspect no one expected. The investigation revealed to the family a dark secret that would lead to betrayal and a fight for the truth. Tune into Ransom: Position of Trust here and follow along as they delve deep into the shadows of trust.

Full description: Twelve-year-old McKay Everett disappeared from his Texas home in September 1995. His father Carl returned from an Amway meeting to find the back door ajar and the telephone ringing. On the line, a woman with a raspy voice demanded $500,000. Over the next week, the FBI played a game of cat-and-mouse with the kidnappers, who used inside information to stay one step ahead of the investigation. Ultimately the FBI uncovered a series of crimes that started long before McKay was taken. Most shocking of all was the suspect. McKay had been betrayed by someone he trusted – a pillar of the community hiding a dark secret. But decades later, McKay’s mother, Paulette, still isn’t satisfied with the official story. She doesn’t think everyone involved has been brought to justice. Ransom: Position of Trust is a story of greed and betrayal and how one’s outward appearance can be dangerously deceiving.

Contests and Events

No Author

Seattle Mariners Theme Nights

The Mariners have a season packed with exciting theme nights for everyone to enjoy!

1 month ago

No Author

“The Letter, Season 2: The Ripple Effect”

After a murder of two fathers, what did the killer confess that led to more pain and confusion? Does everyone deserve a second chance? Join Amy Donaldson as she dives into the story, conflict, trauma and forgiveness in The Letter, Season 2: The Ripple Effect.

1 month ago

No Author

The 2024 Guardian Dog Pack Giveaway

Guardian Roofing and Gutters and KIRO Newsradio have your chance to win a Guardian Dog Pack!

2 months ago

No Author

Walk MS Seattle

Join the MS Society and be part of an unforgettable display of support and love surrounding people with Multiple Sclerosis.

2 months ago

No Author

EXPIRED: Win Tickets to see Maren Morris at Chateau Ste Michelle Winery in Woodinville

KIRO Newsradio is giving you a chance to win two tickets to see Maren Morris live at Chateau Ste. Michelle on June 1, 2024!

2 months ago

No Author

EXPIRED: Step into Spring with an Updated Bathroom from BathFitter!

KIRO Radio and Bath Fitter Northwest are teaming up to give you the chance to win a tub to shower conversion for your bathroom.

2 months ago

