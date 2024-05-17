A kidnapping in Texas turned to a ransom demand of $500,000, an FBI chase, and a suspect no one expected. The investigation revealed to the family a dark secret that would lead to betrayal and a fight for the truth. Tune into Ransom: Position of Trust here and follow along as they delve deep into the shadows of trust.

Full description: Twelve-year-old McKay Everett disappeared from his Texas home in September 1995. His father Carl returned from an Amway meeting to find the back door ajar and the telephone ringing. On the line, a woman with a raspy voice demanded $500,000. Over the next week, the FBI played a game of cat-and-mouse with the kidnappers, who used inside information to stay one step ahead of the investigation. Ultimately the FBI uncovered a series of crimes that started long before McKay was taken. Most shocking of all was the suspect. McKay had been betrayed by someone he trusted – a pillar of the community hiding a dark secret. But decades later, McKay’s mother, Paulette, still isn’t satisfied with the official story. She doesn’t think everyone involved has been brought to justice. Ransom: Position of Trust is a story of greed and betrayal and how one’s outward appearance can be dangerously deceiving.