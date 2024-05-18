A Seattle resident was reunited with their RV more than five months after it had been stolen. But it’s what happened after the rig was found, that went viral on social media.

“I poured everything that my company had earned in its first 4 years into purchasing this,” Olive Teague said.

After years of hard work and savings, Teague was excited to start a new journey inside their biggest investment.

“It had everything I needed to operate my business, my entire office, all of my paperwork,” they said.

Teague decided to move their entire life into this RV in December to have better mobility for their small business. But that dream quickly came to an end when it was stolen after just nine days.

“It was a huge loss,” they said.

Until about five months later on May 9, when they got a call more than 100 miles away from Aberdeen police.

“I knew immediately that it was this. I was in immediate panic attack mode,” Teague said.

The RV was finally found, but not how they last left it.

“It was very clearly had been lived in for quite some time,” Teague said.

It clearly damaged from the inside and out. They found it filled to the ceiling with junk.

“Literally up to the ceilings. There were dirty pots and pans that had been used months ago in the sink. Open wet cat food open on the carpet down here,” Teague added.

Now with an extra 1,300 miles on the odometer and a punched-out ignition, Teague’s poor RV needed a jump.

The Aberdeen officer decided to get some help. But for Teague, it was the last person they would expect to see.

“I’m pulling things out of the back, and I turn around and who do I see in my front seat?” they said.

It was the man accused of stealing their RV in the front seat, trying to hotwire their car.

“I was so shocked at what I was witnessing that I think that if I had not recorded the video then, I don’t think I would believe it now,” Teague said.

The man who allegedly took Teague’s home away was bringing it back to life.

There’s still a lot of work left to be done, but Teague is just happy to get back on the road.

“I would rather have my rig cursed or not. I’m ecstatic that it’s home. I never thought that I’d see it again,” Teague said.

If you’d like to help Teague rebuild their RV, you can donate to the GoFundMe.