CRIME BLOTTER

Seattle police investigating 2 drive-by shootings near Alki

May 19, 2024, 3:22 PM | Updated: 3:23 pm

Photo: Seattle police are investigating two drive-by-shootings that happened near Alki Beach Wednes...

Seattle police are investigating two drive-by-shootings that happened near Alki Beach Wednesday around 12:30 a.m. (Photo courtesy of the Seattle Police Department)

(Photo courtesy of the Seattle Police Department)

Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Seattle police are investigating two drive-by-shootings that happened near Alki Beach Wednesday.

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) reported the first shooting happened around 12:38 a.m. at Beach Drive Southwest and Southwest Andover Street.

SPD said when officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man unharmed.

The man told police he was being followed as he was driving home and the suspects were waving guns at him. He said he tried to get away, but his car was shot at. The suspects then left the area and weren’t found.

Officers processed the scene and found several shell casings.

The second shooting happened around 12:40 a.m. Officers responded to multiple 911 calls of shots fired along Harbor Avenue Southwest.

More crime: Renton detectives looking for group who killed man, attacked another

Police arrived and found a 42-year-old man with a single gunshot wound to his foot. Officers gave medical aid until the Seattle Fire Department arrived.

SPD said the man was in stable condition and got personal transportation to a hospital.

Police then processed the scene and found several shell casings.

The man told police the suspect’s car was following him and was weaving in front of his car before the shooting. When the man confronted the suspects, they opened fire.

The suspects then left the area and weren’t found.

SPD said the Gun Violence Reduction Unit is investigating both shootings.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the SPD Violent Crime Tip Line at 206-233-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X here and email her here.

