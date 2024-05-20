Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

WORLD

Stock market today: Wall Street modestly higher before the bell with Dow still treading above 40,000

May 19, 2024, 9:04 PM | Updated: May 20, 2024, 5:12 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Wall Street pointed toward modest gains early Monday, keeping markets around record levels after the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above 40,000 for the first time ever last week.

Markets did appear to be shaken by news of the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and other officials who died in a helicopter crash in the mountainous northwest reaches of Iran on Sunday.

Futures for the S&P 500 edged nearly 0.2% higher before the bell Monday, while futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose less than 0.1%.

Investors this week will be taking in more retail earnings data as reporting season winds down. Lowe’s, Target and TJX Cos. all report later this week. So will chipmaker Nvidia, whose shares are up 87% this year on soaring demand for its semiconductors, which are used to power artificial intelligence applications.

Red Lobster filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection days after shuttering dozens of restaurants. Earlier this year, Red Lobster co-owner Thai Union Group, one of the world’s largest seafood suppliers, announced its intention to exit its minority investment in the dining chain.

The seafood restaurant has been struggling with rising lease and labor costs in recent years and promotions like its all-you-can-eat shrimp deal that backfired.

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve releases minutes from its most recent meeting, when it left its main lending rate alone for the sixth straight time.

A report last week rekindled hopes that inflation is finally heading back in the right direction after a discouraging start to the year. That in turn revived hopes for the Federal Reserve to cut its main interest rate at least once this year.

The federal funds rate is sitting at its highest level in more than two decades, and a cut would goose investment prices and remove some of the downward pressure on the economy.

The hope is that the Fed can pull off the balancing act of slowing the economy enough through high interest rates to stamp out high inflation but not so much that it causes a bad recession.

In Europe at midday, Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.3%, Germany’s DAX added 0.4%, as did the CAC 40 in Paris.

China’s market extended last week’s gains after the central bank announced new support for the property industry, including cutting required down payments for housing loans, cutting mortgage interest rates for first and second home purchases and removing a mortgage rate floor.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong added 0.3% to 19,608.30, with its property index up 0.3%. Country Garden Holdings, one of many financially troubled developers, saw its U.S.-listed shares surge 18.5% on Friday after the policy was announced.

The Shanghai Composite index advanced 0.5% to 3,171.15.

On Monday, China’s central bank left the one- and five-year loan prime rate unchanged at 3.45% and 3.95%, in line with expectations. The one-year LPR serves as the benchmark for most new and outstanding loans in China, while the five-year rate affects the pricing of property mortgages.

In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 index climbed 0.7% to 39,069.68. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.6% to 7,863.70. The Kospi in Korea rose 0.6% to 2,742.14.

Elsewhere, Taiwan’s Taiex edged 0.1% higher after Lai Ching-te was inaugurated as Taiwan’s new president. Lai is expected to uphold the island’s de facto independence policy from China and seek to bolster its defenses against Beijing, which claims the island as Chinese territory.

In Bangkok, the SET was up 0.1%.

In other trading Monday, benchmark U.S. crude oil was down 27 cents at $79.31 per barrel. U.S. crude hasn’t been above $80 per barrel since falling below that level on May 1.

Brent crude, the international standard, lost 23 cents to $83.75 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar rose to 155.73 Japanese yen from 155.55 yen. The euro rose to $1.0865 from $1.0871.

On Friday, the Dow rose 0.3% to 40,003.59 while the S&P 500 added 0.1%, closing out a fourth straight week of gains. The Nasdaq composite slipped 0.1% to 16,685.97.

World

Associated Press

Who is Iran’s first vice president, Mohammad Mokhber, appointed acting president after crash?

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s first Vice President Mohammad Mokhber was appointed as acting president of the Islamic Republic on Monday after the death of President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash in the country’s northwest. Mokhber, 68, largely has been in the shadows compared to other politicians in Iran’s Shiite theocracy. Raisi’s […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

London court rules WikiLeaks founder Assange can appeal against an extradition order to the US

LONDON (AP) — WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange can appeal against extradition to the United States on espionage charges, a London court ruled on Monday — a decision that is likely to further drag out what has already been a long legal saga. High Court judges Victoria Sharp and Jeremy Johnson said Assange has grounds to […]

6 hours ago

Image: In this photo released by the Iranian Presidency Office, President Ebrahim Raisi attends a m...

Associated Press

Iran president and others found dead at helicopter crash site, state media says

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran President Ebrahim Raisi, the country’s foreign minister and others have been found dead at the site of a helicopter crash Monday after an hourslong search through a foggy, mountainous region of the country’s northwest, state media reported. Raisi was 63. The crash comes as the Middle East remains […]

7 hours ago

Associated Press

Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader heads to re-election, with competitors conceding early

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader headed to a second term following Sunday’s general elections, declaring victory after his top competitors conceded early in the night as he held a strong leader in early vote tallies. The outcome reinforced the government’s crackdown along its shared border with Haiti and on […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

Elon Musk launches Starlink satellite internet service in Indonesia, world’s largest archipelago

DENPASAR, Indonesia (AP) — Elon Musk traveled to Indonesia’s resort island of Bali on Sunday to launch Starlink satellite internet service in the world’s largest archipelago nation. Wearing a green Batik shirt, Musk was greeted with a garland of flower petals at a community health clinic in Denpasar, the provincial capital of Bali, where he […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

Suspected would-be assassin ordered detained as Slovak prime minister’s condition is stable

PEZINOK, Slovakia (AP) — The man accused of attempting to assassinate Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was ordered to remain behind bars Saturday. Fico is in serious but stable condition after surviving multiple gunshots, officials said. Slovakia’s Specialized Criminal Court ordered the detention of the suspect after prosecutors said they feared he could flee or […]

2 days ago

Stock market today: Wall Street modestly higher before the bell with Dow still treading above 40,000