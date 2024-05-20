Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Tugboats escort ship that caused deadly Baltimore bridge collapse back to port

May 19, 2024, 9:01 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BALTIMORE (AP) — The recovery from the deadly Baltimore bridge collapse reached a significant milestone Monday as the ill-fated container ship Dali was slowly escorted back to port, its damaged bow still covered with smashed shipping containers, fallen steel trusses and mangled concrete.

Nearly two months have passed since the Dali lost power and crashed into one of the bridge’s supporting columns, killing six construction workers and halting most maritime traffic through the Port of Baltimore.

Refloated at high tide Monday morning, the vessel slowly backed away from the site of the March 26 disaster, guided by several tugboats. The extensive damage to its bow included a massive, gaping hole above the waterline on its starboard side.

Removing the hulking ship opened a new void in Baltimore’s skyline, which lost an iconic landmark and a symbol of the city’s proud maritime history. The altered waterscape also highlighted the progress made on the cleanup effort; crews have already cleared thousands of tons of mangled steel that once were visible jutting up from the water’s surface.

The bodies of the six victims have been recovered from the underwater wreckage — all Latino immigrants who came to the U.S. for job opportunities. They were filling potholes on an overnight shift when the bridge was destroyed.

Officials said the Dali would move at about 1 mph on the roughly 2.5-mile (4-kilometer) trip back to port, a fraction of the speed it was traveling when it lost power and brought down the bridge. It will spend several weeks getting temporary repairs at the same marine terminal it occupied before beginning its disastrous voyage, then move to a shipyard for more substantial repairs.

To refloat the Dali, crews released anchors and pumped out more than 1 million gallons of water that had kept the ship grounded and stable during the complicated cleanup effort. Crews conducted a controlled demolition on May 13 to break down the largest remaining span of the collapsed bridge, which was draped across the Dali’s bow. Dive teams then confirmed the path was clear.

The Dali experienced two electrical blackouts about 10 hours before leaving the Port of Baltimore on its way to Sri Lanka. The crew later made changes to the ship’s electrical configuration, switching to a transformer and breaker system that had previously been out of use for several months, according to a preliminary report released last week by the National Transportation Safety Board.

Two more blackouts left the Dali without propulsion, drifting off course just as it was approaching the Key Bridge. By then, two tugboats that had guided the Dali out of port had peeled off — normal protocol, according to the report — but when the power went out, the tugs were too far away to help avert disaster.

The FBI has also launched a criminal investigation into the circumstances leading up to the crash.

The ship’s 21 crew members, most of whom are from India, haven’t been allowed to leave the vessel since the collapse. The Dali is managed by Synergy Marine Group and owned by Grace Ocean Private Ltd., both of Singapore.

Darrell Wilson, a spokesperson for Synergy, said Monday that the crew members have been busy maintaining the ship and assisting investigators. But now that the Dali is docked, he said company officials are working to secure shore leave for them. The process is somewhat more complicated than usual because their visas have expired.

Wilson said two additional crew members recently joined the original 21 to spread out the workload and give them a break.

“Ultimately, we want to get them home to see their families,” he said, though the timeline on when that might happen is unclear.

The ship will eventually be moved to Norfolk, Virginia, for extensive repairs, Wilson said.

Officials plan to reopen the Port of Baltimore’s 50-foot (15-meter) deep draft channel by the end of May. Until then, they have established a temporary channel that’s slightly shallower.

National News

Associated Press

Judge rules Ohio law that keeps cities from banning flavored tobacco is unconstitutional

An Ohio law prohibiting cities from banning the sale of flavored tobacco products is unconstitutional, a judge has ruled. The state is expected to appeal the ruling issued Friday by Franklin County Common Pleas Court Judge Mark Serrott, who had issued a temporary restraining order in April that stopped the law from taking effect. The […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

University of California academic workers strike to stand up for pro-Palestinian protesters

SANTA CRUZ, California (AP) — Graduate students at the University of California, Santa Cruz walked off their jobs and went on strike Monday, the first campus to do so as part of a systemwide protest against a public university they say has violated the speech rights of pro-Palestinian advocates. United Auto Workers Local 4811 represents […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

NYC mayor defends police response after videos show officers punching pro-Palestinian protesters

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams defended the police department’s response to a pro-Palestinian street demonstration in Brooklyn over the weekend, calling video of officers repeatedly punching men laying prone on the ground an “isolated incident.” “Look at that entire incident,” Adams said on the “Mornings on 1” program on the […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Investigators return to Long Island home of Gilgo Beach serial killing suspect

MASSAPEQUA PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Investigators returned Monday to the home of a New York architect charged in a string of slayings known as the Gilgo Beach killings. State and county police vehicles were seen outside Rex Heuermann’s single-family home in Massapequa Park on Long Island before 9 a.m. Spokespersons for the New York State […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Four people killed in a house explosion in southwestern Missouri

GOODHOPE, Mo. (AP) — Four people in rural Missouri died when an explosion that could be heard 10 miles (6.2 kilometers) away occurred at a house. The explosion happened Saturday night near the unincorporated town of Goodhope. Douglas County Sheriff Chris Degase said the home was undergoing renovations and a propane leak was found. The […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Shooting injures 2 at Missouri high school graduation ceremony

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Two people were injured when gunfire broke out during a high school graduation commencement in Missouri, causing hundreds of people to scatter and forcing the ceremony to be postponed. The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Sunday in Cape Girardeau, a city of 40,000 residents about 115 miles (185 km) south […]

4 hours ago

Tugboats escort ship that caused deadly Baltimore bridge collapse back to port