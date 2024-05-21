Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Former Arizona grad student convicted of first-degree murder in 2022 shooting of professor

May 21, 2024, 11:56 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A former University of Arizona graduate student was convicted Tuesday of fatally shooting a professor on campus in 2022 after his expulsion.

Murad Dervish, 48, was convicted by a Pima County Superior Court that began deliberating in the morning.

Dervish was being tried on seven felony charges including first-degree murder in the October 2022 death of 52-year-old Thomas Meixner, who authorities said was shot 11 times near his office and pronounced dead at a Tucson hospital.

Meixner headed the university’s Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences. Dervish was in the master’s degree program in atmospheric sciences.

Authorities said Dervish was banned from the school in January 2022 and later expelled for ongoing issues with professors after he received a bad grade.

Meixner headed the university’s Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences and was an expert on desert water issues. Dervish was in the master’s degree program in atmospheric sciences.

Authorities said Dervish was banned from the school in January 2022 and later expelled for ongoing issues with professors after he received a bad grade.

Defense attorney Leo Masursky told jurors in his closing argument Monday that Dervish was in the midst of a psychotic episode at the time of the shooting and the crime wasn’t premeditated.

He also said his client was guilty except insane of second-degree murder. That would confine Dervish to a psychiatric hospital instead of a prison cell if he was convicted.

“Murad Dervish lost his mind on Oct. 5, 2022,” Masursky said in his closing argument. “He had severe mental health issues. He did not know right from wrong.”

But Pima County prosecutor Mark Hotchkiss said evidence showed Dervish planned Meixner’s killing and bought the murder weapon — a 9 mm handgun — a month before the shooting.

“He is not guilty but insane. He’s just guilty,” Hotchkiss said of Dervish.

According to a criminal complaint, a flyer with a photograph of Dervish had been circulated to university staff in February 2022 with instructions to call 911 if Dervish ever entered the John W. Harshbarger Building, which houses the hydrology department.

The complaint also said Dervish was barred from school property and he had been the subject of several reports of harassment and threats to staff members working at Harshbarger.

Witnesses testified that Dervish was wearing a surgical mask and baseball cap as a disguise when he showed up outside Meixner’s office and shot the professor on the afternoon of Oct. 5, 2022.

Dervish fled the scene but was arrested three hours later after Arizona state troopers stopped his car on a highway more than 120 miles (190 kilometers) northwest of Tucson.

Authorities said a loaded handgun was found in the vehicle and that the ammunition was consistent with the shell casings found at the shooting scene.

National News

Associated Press

Father says the 10-year-old child swept into a storm drain in Tennessee after severe storms has died

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A 10-year-old Tennessee boy who was swept into a storm drain after severe weather two weeks ago has died, according to posts by his father on social media. Asher Sullivan had been playing with other children in water in the streets as the adults cleaned up debris in Christiana, southeast of […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Bad weather hampers search for 2 who went over waterfall in Minnesota’s Boundary Waters Canoe Area

ELY, Minn. (AP) — Bad weather Tuesday was hampering the search for two men who went over a waterfall while fishing in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness of northern Minnesota over the weekend. St. Louis County Sheriff’s Cmdr. Nate Skelton told the Star Tribune of Minneapolis that the cloud cover was too low for […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Storms have dropped large hail, buckets of rain and tornadoes across the Midwest. And more is coming

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Residents in Omaha, Nebraska, awoke to weather sirens blaring and widespread power outages early Tuesday morning as torrential rain, high winds and large hail pummeled the area hours before a new round of storms swept into Iowa and threatened more of the Midwest. More than 10,000 customers were without power in […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Gov. Moore celebrates ship’s removal, but says he won’t be satisfied until Key Bridge stands again

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore celebrated the removal of a hulking container ship just under eight weeks after the deadly collapse of a Baltimore bridge, but emphasized Tuesday that the work is not done. “I’m very moved by the fact that I can now look out over the Patapsco River and not see […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Gene Pratter, federal judge overseeing Ozempic and Mounjaro lawsuits, dies at 75

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Gene E. K. Pratter, a federal judge who oversaw numerous high-profile cases during her lengthy career and was currently overseeing lawsuits involving the diabetes and weight loss drugs Ozempic and Mounjaro, has died. She was 75. Pratter’s death was announced Friday by the United States District Court for the Eastern District of […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Police break up pro-Palestinian camp at the University of Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Police broke up a pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Michigan before dawn Tuesday, citing a threat to public safety and coming less than a week after demonstrators stepped up pressure by placing fake body bags on the lawn of a school official. Officers wearing helmets with face shields cleared […]

8 hours ago

Former Arizona grad student convicted of first-degree murder in 2022 shooting of professor