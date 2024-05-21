Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Federal jury rules against couple who sued Arkansas steakhouse over social-distancing brawl

May 21, 2024, 1:31 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A jury has ruled against a Black couple who sued a Little Rock steakhouse over a fight the couple had with white customers who weren’t wearing masks and stood too close during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The federal jury on Monday found no negligence or racial discrimination by Saltgrass Steakhouse. Shayla Hooks and Tyrome Jackson sued the restaurant over the brawl in 2020, which was caught on cellphone video and widely shared on social media.

The couple’s lawsuit said they was sitting in the restaurant’s bar area when a group of people from a Louisiana tour bus entered and asked if they could sit close to them, despite social distancing restrictions. At the time, Arkansas allowed bars and restaurants to open but with capacity limits and distancing rules.

The lawsuit said the restaurant’s staff didn’t intervene as the customers harassed and intentionally stood near the couple even though Jackson said he didn’t want them sitting nearby because of COVID-19.

After a five day trial, the jury began deliberations late Friday afternoon after and continued on Monday before delivering its verdict.

“Plaintiffs and their counsel should be ashamed that they even filed this lawsuit,” Keith Bayko, Staff Counsel for Landry’s Inc., the steakhouse chain’s parent company. “We were not willing to pay plaintiffs and their counsel a nickel because this was a ridiculous lawsuit and knew we had done nothing wrong.”

Mike Laux, an attorney for the couple, did not say whether they planned to appeal. Attorneys for the couple have a motion pending seeking sanctions against Saltgrass’ attorneys, accusing them of “discovery abuses” for not providing evidence and information in a timely manner before the trial.

Saltgrass has asked the motion for sanctions be dismissed.

“While we were stunned by this verdict, it should probably come as no surprise given these (discovery) abuses,” Mike Laux, an attorney for the couple, told The Associated Press on Tuesday. “We intend to take this up with the court post-trial.”

National News

Associated Press

Heavy equipment, snow shovels used to clean up hail piled knee-deep in small Colorado city

DENVER (AP) — Residents in a small city in northeastern Colorado were cleaning up Tuesday after hail the size of baseballs and golf balls pounded the community, with heavy construction equipment and snow shovels being used to clear ice that piled up knee-deep the night before. Monday night’s storm in Yuma shattered vehicle windshields, pounded […]

17 minutes ago

Associated Press

Former Arizona grad student convicted of first-degree murder in 2022 shooting of professor

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A former University of Arizona graduate student was convicted Tuesday of fatally shooting a professor on campus in 2022 after his expulsion. Murad Dervish, 48, was convicted by a Pima County Superior Court that began deliberating in the morning. Dervish was being tried on seven felony charges including first-degree murder in […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Father says the 10-year-old child swept into a storm drain in Tennessee after severe storms has died

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A 10-year-old Tennessee boy who was swept into a storm drain after severe weather two weeks ago has died, according to posts by his father on social media. Asher Sullivan had been playing with other children in water in the streets as the adults cleaned up debris in Christiana, southeast of […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Bad weather hampers search for 2 who went over waterfall in Minnesota’s Boundary Waters Canoe Area

ELY, Minn. (AP) — Bad weather Tuesday was hampering the search for two men who went over a waterfall while fishing in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness of northern Minnesota over the weekend. St. Louis County Sheriff’s Cmdr. Nate Skelton told the Star Tribune of Minneapolis that the cloud cover was too low for […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Storms have dropped large hail, buckets of rain and tornadoes across the Midwest. And more is coming

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Residents in Omaha, Nebraska, awoke to weather sirens blaring and widespread power outages early Tuesday morning as torrential rain, high winds and large hail pummeled the area hours before a new round of storms swept into Iowa and threatened more of the Midwest. More than 10,000 customers were without power in […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Gov. Moore celebrates ship’s removal, but says he won’t be satisfied until Key Bridge stands again

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore celebrated the removal of a hulking container ship just under eight weeks after the deadly collapse of a Baltimore bridge, but emphasized Tuesday that the work is not done. “I’m very moved by the fact that I can now look out over the Patapsco River and not see […]

5 hours ago

Federal jury rules against couple who sued Arkansas steakhouse over social-distancing brawl