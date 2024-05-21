Boeing firefighters will step away from picket lines to vote on a new contract offer Wednesday, according to a statement from the company’s media relations department Tuesday.

There are about 125 firefighters in the unit and they’re stationed at sites across the Puget Sound and Moses Lake. They’re members of the IAFF Local I-66 union.

“Following a productive session with a federal mediator that included proposals and counterproposals passed by both sides, Boeing presented the union with an amended contract offer Monday,” the aerospace giant said in its statement.

Boeing said in its statement the four-year deal it has offered raises the firefighters’ average pay 23.1% from $91,000 to $112,000 in the first year with additional pay raises to follow. The company also stated the offer includes an “improved wage growth schedule.”

Boeing locked out its firefighters earlier this month after they threatened to strike. They have been on the picket line since May 4.

Previous coverage: Boeing locks out private firefighters in Seattle

Other union members show up to support Boeing firefighters

As KIRO 7 explained in a story published Saturday, around 300 union workers across Washington joined Boeing firefighters on the picket line in Seattle last Saturday. The first responders have been picketing in six different locations, including Renton, Seattle, Auburn and Everett.

Representatives from more than 400 state and local unions took turns to join the efforts in Seattle near the intersection of East Marginal Way South and 14th Avenue South, leaders said, KIRO 7 stated.

As dozens lined the street outside of Boeing, hundreds of others were preparing at a nearby site.

“This is really about safety. It’s inconceivable to me and to a lot of people in the labor movement that Boeing would choose to lockout their firefighters at a time where the whole world is watching their failure to provide safety in the workplace,” April Sims, president of the Washington State Labor Council, said, according to KIRO 7.

Sims added they wanted to stand in solidarity with Boeing firefighters as they urge the global company to negotiate “fairly with their firefighters.”

“This fight is about not just about the firefighters who are doing the work at Boeing today, but future firefighters who want to join this profession. This is about pay equity, dignity, and respect. And Boeing’s decision to lockout their firefighters puts all of their employees and rest of the workers at their plants at risk,” Sims said, KIRO 7 reported.

“It is the cornerstone of the work that we do to make sure when folks go to work, they can work in a safe environment and they can get home to their families that they love and care about,” Sims added.

‘We’re having a hard time keeping people in our department’

Boeing firefighters got to the picket line after contract negotiations broke down May 4 at 12:01 a.m. A member of the firefighters union’s executive team previously told KIRO Newsradio they are so underpaid that retaining qualified firefighters is nearly impossible.

Locked out: Local Boeing firefighters hit the picket line for livable wages

“Our guys are coming in at $25 per hour and are a couple thousand dollars away from being eligible for food stamps, right now,” union Vice President John Riggsby said.

Union leaders said that has led to a revolving door at Boeing’s private fire department and paramedics are included.

“They’re having to either work a second job or find employment elsewhere, so we’re having a hard time keeping people in our department because of that,” Riggsby said.

KIRO Newsradio has reached out to the firefighters union for an updated comment on the contract offer, but have not yet heard back.

Contributing: KIRO 7; James Lynch, KIRO Newsradio

